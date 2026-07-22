Interesting and Humour - page 3357

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Google and Facebook will connect the US and China with a superfast cable.

Google and Facebook will participate in a mega project to lay the world's longest ocean optical cable that will connect North America and Asia, namely Los Angeles in the US and Hong Kong in China.

The cable, consisting of five pairs of optical fibres, will transmit data over a distance of 1,800km at 120 terabits per second and will join the US-Japanese Faster cable, which transmits information at 60 terabits per second.

The cable will be laid on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean by a submarine from Pacific Light Data Communication. The cost of the project is estimated at $400 million.

 
Roman Busarov:
really cool !!!!!!!! lots of ways but like this.... scoop!!!!!!
This method of making fire was described even by Jules Verne in "Mysterious Island" )) Only there instead of a plastic bag (they did not have them yet) used the glass from the clock.
 
Ihor Herasko:
This method of making fire was described by Jules Verne in "Mysterious Island" )). Only there instead of polyethylene bags (they did not have them yet) they used watch glass.
They just did not know at that time that there were plastic bags, so they used watch glass...))))))
 
Alexey Viktorov:
They just didn't know there were plastic bags back then, so they used watch glass...))))))
When I was a kid I read how to make a lens out of an ice cube and start a fire. Like some kind of popular physics.
 

One for business trips, one for the soul, one for trips to the tax office.


[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev:
"I look at our reality and realise that after all, some **** has been to the past and crushed a butterfly there..."

One day my uncle ran out of the bathhouse, said 'Guys, I'm in the wood' and jumped into a snowdrift. It was wood sprinkled with snow. He's had the nickname Nostradamus ever since.

 
Igor Konyashin:

One for business trips, one for the soul, one for trips to the tax office.


A KAMAZ to the IRS? Taking money away?
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Yuri Evseenkov:

I wanted to register. But to buy toothpaste there, you have to give full personal details. What's the point?

Thanks. I have already been called by the bank as a guarantor for a farmer in Krasnodar because my details and phone number are in their contract. Although I have never been to Krasnodar and have never heard of the bank.

The reason for this is to help the customer get a hold of the retailer and also to help them run their own shop without having to worry about rental space, taxes, retailer salaries and other costs.
Simply by selling a high quality product at a retail price you earn 23-30% net profit on every sale.
Let me remind you that the product is not available on the market and there is a demand for it! By simply giving a person a link to your own website from the company you are directing him to the shop, your shop.
Where, having studied the information and the catalogue, he can register both as a customer and as your partner.
The link to the product catalogue and registration as a customer can be found on my page
 

This is where we will now draw legal information and file complaints

НАФД | Национальная ассоциация форекс-дилеров
НАФД | Национальная ассоциация форекс-дилеров
  • nafd.ru
Национальная ассоциация форекс-дилеров (НАФД) — организация, основная цель которой сделать розничный внебиржевой рынок Форекс полноправным сектором российской
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