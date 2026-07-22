Interesting and Humour - page 3357
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Google and Facebook will connect the US and China with a superfast cable.
Google and Facebook will participate in a mega project to lay the world's longest ocean optical cable that will connect North America and Asia, namely Los Angeles in the US and Hong Kong in China.
The cable, consisting of five pairs of optical fibres, will transmit data over a distance of 1,800km at 120 terabits per second and will join the US-Japanese Faster cable, which transmits information at 60 terabits per second.
The cable will be laid on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean by a submarine from Pacific Light Data Communication. The cost of the project is estimated at $400 million.
really cool !!!!!!!! lots of ways but like this.... scoop!!!!!!
This method of making fire was described by Jules Verne in "Mysterious Island" )). Only there instead of polyethylene bags (they did not have them yet) they used watch glass.
They just didn't know there were plastic bags back then, so they used watch glass...))))))
One for business trips, one for the soul, one for trips to the tax office.
"I look at our reality and realise that after all, some **** has been to the past and crushed a butterfly there..."
One day my uncle ran out of the bathhouse, said 'Guys, I'm in the wood' and jumped into a snowdrift. It was wood sprinkled with snow. He's had the nickname Nostradamus ever since.
One for business trips, one for the soul, one for trips to the tax office.
I wanted to register. But to buy toothpaste there, you have to give full personal details. What's the point?
Thanks. I have already been called by the bank as a guarantor for a farmer in Krasnodar because my details and phone number are in their contract. Although I have never been to Krasnodar and have never heard of the bank.
This is where we will now draw legal information and file complaints