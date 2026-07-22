Interesting and Humour - page 1936
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1. Why did you choose our company?
Are you an idiot? I sent my CV to a dozen places. Where I get a quicker and better job - that's fine.
2. Why do you think we should choose you?
Do you need workers at all? Well, here I am. An employee. I should be chosen because I am definitely smarter than all those who asked these questions with the standard bullshit. And smarter than you, by the way, because I would never ask such stupid questions.
3. How much salary would you like to make?
$2.5 million a year as president of the United States. What kind of question is that? Naturally, I want to make as high a salary as you can pay me. Except you won't pay me anyway. Then there's no need to show off. All the same, the choice is mine: you tell me the price, I say yes or no.
4. Why did you leave your previous job? Suppose I answer honestly: small salary or lack of career growth, or unpromising, or did not get along with the team, or did not like the boss's dog. So what? You don't know if I'll get along with your boss, the staff and their dog. And you won't know until you try.
5. Where do you see yourself in five years at our company?
Here's a counter question for you: what are the company's plans for the next five years? You don't have any? So if you yourself don't know what will be with you in 20 years, if the company will be and what niche it intends to occupy, then how should I know?
6. What achievements did you have at your previous job?
A CV is not enough, then. OK, fine. I did a great job and was excellent at what I did. That's an achievement! I'll disappoint you: with the right leadership and good work, there should be no achievements! Work, not bullshit and achievement!
7. What would you like your boss to be like?
I would like not to see him. Seriously, I don't care what he looks like. The main thing is that he should be a boss: someone who can articulate tasks in a normal and articulate way. Otherwise, I don't care if he rides around the office in red pants on a white capybara.
8. What strengths do you have?
I can play the psaltery and spit at 15 meters long. If you want my qualifications, they are listed on my CV. If you need anything else, that's what you should ask. And if you yourself do not know what you want and what you need, then, sorry, can not help. To formulate hidden and unclear desires - you need to see a psychiatrist.
9. What are your shortcomings?
I sing well in the tenor, my neighbours complain, and in the conservatory said - a talent. Here's another thing: when I eat soup, I scoop it towards me, not away from me!
I found here (it says November of this year) a list of countries by external debt. You can do menu sorting in the table there
Good night
USA, Oregon.
Loading Christmas trees for Christmas sales.
It's all sophistry.
p.s. You wouldn't expect anything else from the author of The Chronicles of Narnia.
I gave a little quote... It is rather subjective and comes from the fact that the author accepts the division of all actions into right and wrong.
By the way! If you admit that such a division exists, it is a proof of the existence of God. If to admit that such a division does not exist - then there is no difference between a prostitute and a schoolteacher, as this difference is subjective and depends on the view of a particular person.
The book speaks very well on this subject. I looked it up now - the introduction takes less than an hour.
By the way, it's not a sophism at all :) It's a sophism to say: "The author is wrong - because he wrote a fairy tale, and authors of fairy tales always make things up".
An example of a sophism:
30-30=0
20-20=30-30
4x(5-5) = 6x(5-5)
4 = 6
Bullshit ...
It makes absolutely no difference whether we know it exists or know it doesn't. It doesn't change anything. We'll still have to do something to keep from getting bored or losing our heads from idleness. ))
As for the theory of how everything came together, by Darwin or otherwise, I think it should be considered at the level of interaction of the smallest particles. And for that, we should probably invent more powerful tools. All in all, we still have a very long research way to go. ))
And now a lot is already known - the collider is awake :) And even more will be known soon:
The telescope will make it possible to detect relatively cold exoplanets with a surface temperature of up to 300 K (which is almost equal to the Earth's surface temperature), which are further away than 12 a.u. from their stars, and up to 15 light years from Earth. More than two dozen stars closest to the Sun will fall within the detailed observation area...
In 2013, $626.7 million will be allocated to build the telescope.
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