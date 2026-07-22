Interesting and Humour - page 4645

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Tada


 
Denis Sartakov:

friends, testing EA, the client is yelling that EA doesn't work the way he wants it to,

no arguments can convince him.

Please advise how to make a test gvideo so he can see with his own eyes what and how...

Camtasia Studio is a great help. It's a program that writes everything that happens on the screen into a video. But it's not the only one. I personally like BB Flash Back better - it weighs less and works much faster
 
Denis Sartakov:

friends, testing EA, the client is yelling that EA doesn't work the way he wants it to,

no arguments can convince him.

Please advise how to make a test gvideo so he can see with his own eyes what and how...

Show on skype in screen demo mode

 

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Both funny and sad. If we get this contagion we will probably all go extinct.

https://www.nur.kz/1843844-kak-a-popal-v-karantin-v-almaty-s-podozreniem-na-koronavirus-i-pocemu-my-vse-v-opasnosti.html

[Deleted]  

Yes, yes))


 
Artyom Trishkin:

And young people all over the place. Probably astronauts too... en masse... :D

Or just

Artyom Trishkin:

And young people everywhere. Probably astronauts too... en masse... :D

Or is it just a fashion?

Among young people I heard only from the cadets. Who already have more than one jump under their belt. By the time they're 16.

[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev:

If this is where the "personal showdown" comes in, here's more:
The famous photographer

We have a great photographer in St. Petersburg, Andrei Kezzin: https://kezzyn.com/portfolio/

Сайт Андрея Кеззина
Сайт Андрея Кеззина
  • kezzyn.com
Все работы, которые вы видите на страницах сайта, сделаны одним кадром. Все действующие лица придуманы и собраны в одном месте автором. Все истории происходили на самом деле. Все декорации и грим сделаны вручную. Все костюмы и реквизит пылятся на полках мастерской и могут быть использованы ещё раз.
[Deleted]  


"Patients of psycho-neurological dispensary write letter to Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin".

Wonderful title! I wonder what they wrote there.

 
Tinkov faces imprisonment. Greed has ruined a man's greed.
 
khorosh:
Tinkov is facing prison. Greed has ruined a thief's life.

Life is better in London). It's more emotional.

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