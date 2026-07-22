Interesting and Humour - page 4645
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Tada
friends, testing EA, the client is yelling that EA doesn't work the way he wants it to,
no arguments can convince him.
Please advise how to make a test gvideo so he can see with his own eyes what and how...
friends, testing EA, the client is yelling that EA doesn't work the way he wants it to,
no arguments can convince him.
Please advise how to make a test gvideo so he can see with his own eyes what and how...
Show on skype in screen demo mode
Both funny and sad. If we get this contagion we will probably all go extinct.
https://www.nur.kz/1843844-kak-a-popal-v-karantin-v-almaty-s-podozreniem-na-koronavirus-i-pocemu-my-vse-v-opasnosti.html
Yes, yes))
And young people all over the place. Probably astronauts too... en masse... :D
Or just
And young people everywhere. Probably astronauts too... en masse... :D
Or is it just a fashion?
Among young people I heard only from the cadets. Who already have more than one jump under their belt. By the time they're 16.
If this is where the "personal showdown" comes in, here's more:
The famous photographer
We have a great photographer in St. Petersburg, Andrei Kezzin: https://kezzyn.com/portfolio/
"Patients of psycho-neurological dispensary write letter to Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin".
Wonderful title! I wonder what they wrote there.
Tinkov is facing prison. Greed has ruined a thief's life.
Life is better in London). It's more emotional.