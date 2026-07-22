Interesting and Humour - page 2141

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The husband decided to check on his wife. He pretended to go to work and hid under the bed. The wife brings her lover, they lie in bed, she says: -Listen Vasya, I want a baby from you! -What are you doing? You can't even swaddle! So she swaddled Vasya to show herself and went to the kitchen for a dummy.The husband gets out of bed, comes to the swaddled lover, bends over him and says: -Aha Vasya! -Aha! Then he goes quietly to the kitchen and tells his wife: -Liusya, swaddle Vasya, he shat himself!
 
 
If the Apocalypse comes
Works by illustrator Vladimir Manyukhin

His post-apocalyptic future is further enhanced by the fact that many of his paintings depict places in Moscow so well known to all.

The post-apocalyptic themes in contemporary painting are a kind of retro-futurism, which has not yet become such, but certainly will in 20-30 years.







 

Franco Matticchio - Italian illustrator





 
Goat Simulator - геймплей с комментариями создателя
Goat Simulator - геймплей с комментариями создателя
  • www.gametech.ru
В следующем видеоролике представлен игровой процесс первого в истории индустрии симулятора козла Goat Simulator, который комментирует представитель Coffee Stain Studios. Релиз Goat Simulator в Steam состоится 1 апреля этого года.
 
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А вдруг Китай разрешит двух детей?
А вдруг Китай разрешит двух детей?
  • compulenta.computerra.ru
Во второй половине XX века мы научились бояться демографических взрывов. В 1960–70-х население мира увеличивалось со скоростью 2% в год, что означает удвоение нашей численности каждые 30 лет или около того. Принято считать, что эта «бомба» — результат решительного снижения смертности при отсутствии соответствующего снижения уровня рождаемости...
 
Who says you can't make fast money on the FOREX!?https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/1638063/gbpusd-mn1-grandcapital-ltd
График GBPUSD, MN1, 2014.03.24 20:18 UTC, GrandCapital Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real
График GBPUSD, MN1, 2014.03.24 20:18 UTC, GrandCapital Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real
  • www.mql5.com
Символ: GBPUSD. Период графика: MN1. Брокер: GrandCapital Ltd.. Торговая платформа: MetaTrader 4. Режим торговли: Real. Дата: 2014.03.24 20:18 UTC.
 
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/1638054/gbpusd-m15-grandcapital-ltd It's a pity I didn't have the conscience to put up bigger lots...
График GBPUSD, M15, 2014.03.24 20:16 UTC, GrandCapital Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real
График GBPUSD, M15, 2014.03.24 20:16 UTC, GrandCapital Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real
  • www.mql5.com
Символ: GBPUSD. Период графика: M15. Брокер: GrandCapital Ltd.. Торговая платформа: MetaTrader 4. Режим торговли: Real. Дата: 2014.03.24 20:16 UTC.
 
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/1638046/gbpusd-m15-grandcapital-ltd I can imagine how many people leaked!!!
График GBPUSD, M15, 2014.03.24 20:15 UTC, GrandCapital Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real
График GBPUSD, M15, 2014.03.24 20:15 UTC, GrandCapital Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real
  • www.mql5.com
Символ: GBPUSD. Период графика: M15. Брокер: GrandCapital Ltd.. Торговая платформа: MetaTrader 4. Режим торговли: Real. Дата: 2014.03.24 20:15 UTC.
 
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