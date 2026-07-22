Interesting and Humour - page 2141
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Works by illustrator Vladimir Manyukhin
His post-apocalyptic future is further enhanced by the fact that many of his paintings depict places in Moscow so well known to all.
The post-apocalyptic themes in contemporary painting are a kind of retro-futurism, which has not yet become such, but certainly will in 20-30 years.
Franco Matticchio - Italian illustrator