Interesting and Humour - page 4175

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Demotivator stock exchange gimmick
 
forex joke
 
 
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
Muscovite lost a million euros on the stock exchange

No, it's obviously a fake.)

 
Vitalie Postolache:

Well, that's over the top... It's not even black humour.

 
Yuriy Asaulenko:


.

The mink is cool! I guess she's used to begging from fishermen, she's not afraid ))

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Well first of all SanSanych is not so quiet, I think he will soon answer, it was either on the rink went to the rink or on a fishing trip.

Either on a mission...!!

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

There was a story by a famous science fiction writer about a drunken inventor who built a time machine, but forgot how he did it.

 

Yuriy Zaytsev:

Well first of all SanSanych is not so quiet, I think he will soon answer, it was either he went to the rink or fishing.

Alexey Volchanskiy:

Or on a mission...!

Fighters reminisce about the days gone by...

Great school - working in a bank, no worse than the GRU...


Cops come in asking: look up this Chinese passport for your client.

I do.

I answer: Yes, I have one, but it is kind of strange, huge cash turnover and he comes in many times a day. He seems to come out and then comes straight back in.

Policeman: it's not surprising, according to the operative data, there are around 2000(!) people living in Cherkizovo, but they all look the same, what to do - no idea. They have passports instead of bank cards.

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