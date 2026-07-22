Interesting and Humour - page 4175
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Muscovite lost a million euros on the stock exchange
No, it's obviously a fake.)
Well, that's over the top... It's not even black humour.
.
The mink is cool! I guess she's used to begging from fishermen, she's not afraid ))
Well first of all SanSanych is not so quiet, I think he will soon answer, it was either on the rink went to the rink or on a fishing trip.
Either on a mission...!!
There was a story by a famous science fiction writer about a drunken inventor who built a time machine, but forgot how he did it.
Yuriy Zaytsev:
Well first of all SanSanych is not so quiet, I think he will soon answer, it was either he went to the rink or fishing.
Alexey Volchanskiy:
Or on a mission...!
Fighters reminisce about the days gone by...
Great school - working in a bank, no worse than the GRU...
Cops come in asking: look up this Chinese passport for your client.
I do.
I answer: Yes, I have one, but it is kind of strange, huge cash turnover and he comes in many times a day. He seems to come out and then comes straight back in.
Policeman: it's not surprising, according to the operative data, there are around 2000(!) people living in Cherkizovo, but they all look the same, what to do - no idea. They have passports instead of bank cards.