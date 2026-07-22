Interesting and Humour - page 3193
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Now it makes me laugh when you make such ridiculous, illogical and completely irrelevant "counterarguments".
After all, if tomorrow you are invited to work, for example, in an English company, say, in Birmingen, you will become an employee of an English company, but you will not stop being Russian.
You're just mixing things up. What you are doing is called sophistry. You correctly named the rules by which you draw your conclusions -- the rules of sophistry.
The phrase "Kaliningrad is an ancient city of Russia" -- it reflects: a) the name of the city, b) its age, c) a territorial and administrative belonging, d) who it belongs to.
There is no contradiction in this phrase.
There is no contradiction in the phrase: "Kaliningrad -- the ancient city of Prussia". Only here "Prussia" will be understood as "the founder".
It all depends on the context. One can call it "ancient Uzbek city" or "ancient Russian city" -- here the words "Uzbek" and "Russian" can play the role of both current state affiliation and affiliation by right of foundation.
Similarly with Königsberg -- it can be called both "ancient Prussian city" and "ancient Russian city" -- depending on the context of application.
But tomorrow it may become Russian, Turkish or Kazakh. city (according to its affiliation), but it will still remain an ancient Uzbek city.
For example, the building of Kaliningrad State Technical University, a former administrative court from as early as the beginning of the last century. the two moose visible in the photo are the sculpture "Struggling Bisons" by August Gaul, around a park with benches and students sitting everywhere.
The next building on the left (see photo in the post above) is the Fleet Headquarters (both under the USSR and now). Also a historic and restored building (can't remember which). Still to the left is the Drama Theatre (formerly the Queen Louise Drama Theatre). And behind the building of Kaliningrad State Technical University - building of FSB - a local joke that this building has always been used for its intended purpose: at first it was Police Department, then Gestapo, then KGB, then FSB ... :)
Nearby (across the narrow road) is the Northern Railway Station, built back in 1920.
And now I'm already laughing when you make such ridiculous, illogical and completely irrelevant "counter-arguments" to the subject of the discussion.
After all, if tomorrow you are invited to work, for example, in an English company, say, in Birmingen, you will become an employee of an English company, but you will not stop being Russian.
Yes, I will be Russian by nationality -- but as an employee, I will be an employee of an English company.
But, if I buy a company founded 200 years ago -- then by your logic -- I cannot now say: "I own the oldest company"?
Exactly the same with Kaliningrad: "Russia owns the ancient city of Kaliningrad", "Kaliningrad is an ancient city of Russia", "Kaliningrad is an ancient city in Russia" (any combinations).
The series "Ancient cities of Russia" -- here it ishttps://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Древние_города_России_ (coins)-- it says: "dedicated to ancient cities" -- it doesn't say "ancient" by ownership or founding -- just, ancient cities.
By your logic -- if someone became a citizen of Russia at the age of 80 -- lived to be 100 -- then he's not considered a long-lived citizen of Russia?
If an African became a citizen of Russia, he did not become a Russian and stop being an African.
he did not become Russian -- but he became a "Russian" because he became a citizen of Russia -- and all Russian citizens are called "Russians".
Your character is an African by birth and a Russian by citizenship.
there is no contradiction.
Again, I'll give you the example I gave above:
--by your logic -- if someone became a citizen of russia at the age of 80 -- lived to be 100 years old -- then he is not considered a long term resident of russia?
Or another example:
-- parents adopted a boy when he was 2 years old -- do you think this boy is not their child? Or de jure the age of the child is 2 years less?
p.s. okay, i backed off.
...
--by your logic -- if someone at 80 became a citizen of Russia -- lived to be 100 -- then he's not considered a long-lived Russian citizen?
...
-- the parents adopted a boy when he was 2 years old -- is that boy not their child? Or is the child de jure 2 years younger?
...
Certainly not theirs. Regardless of age.
Now it is clear why some people born 20-50 years ago in Russia - do not identify themselves with it and its antiquity - they are not old enough to suck up the antiquity of their ancestors with their mothers' milk and parental stories - and so they have become foundlings in life.
An excerpt from the film "Foundling":