Interesting and Humour - page 656
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Hooray, life has been found on Mars
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page656#comment_341513
and here's the solution :)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/139220/page123 - 20 sick
Funny feathers from biology testsRats are major disease carriers, especially since they often break into our lives...
Some animals (e.g. cows) feed their newly born calves with their own (or a relative's) droppings. In this way healthy bacteria pass from the cow to the calf...
You should not use the river, especially waterfalls, as a toilet...
If an addict sticks a syringe in a bush and leaves, then the bush will bear fruit... They will also be contaminated...
If someone sneezes, coughs or spits on you when you talk, they will infect you with creeping dangerous bacteria...
If a man gets infected by an animal, he will have all the habits of that animal...
We will all die and not reproduce.
In three days one person infects half the country...
Animals have their own doctors, corpse eaters...
It's either an epidemic or an epizootic...
First, you have to wear an anti-contagious suit. Then you have to make sacrifices...
Either their village or a village has been visited by the virus purely by accident.
Lapwing parrots are not well oriented as they are often blue...
Looking at parrots, sparrows breed more often, sparrows have a mating season in summer and they don't care what colour the bird is, as long as it's about the same size...
Male koalas eat the same kind of food, thus proving their loyalty to females...
Animals that lead solitary lives reproduce by cell division.
Families of starlings build birdhouses...
Hedgehogs can't live together because they don't get enough air, their pulse increases and they die...
Hedgehogs can't have many pets - they start to slowly die...
The hermit crab lives alone. He's against marriage....
Using scent is the easiest, most carefree breeding...
You don't have to build anything for your spouse. No need to bring all sorts of fodder etc.
The advantage of sexual reproduction is a long range...
There is practically no difficulty with the kind of breeding that takes place in nature itself, as it is as common as snowmelt......
In burrowing and sedentary animals (elephants, rhinos, tigers, turtles) the toilet is at the end of the tunnel...
Pure raven flocks do not sing as beautifully...
Parrots become leaders as they think they are the smartest...
Fingers were not part of the wing, but something separate...
Snakes have a complete reduction, as snakes are reptiles, they share a common front, which means they lost their limbs in the process of evolution...
Lions are the only cats that live...
The koala is a quiet, peaceful, benign creature...
For example, in the Chernobyl contamination zone, two-headed drums are now being born...
If a cat had two heads, it would have to lick both...
Mutants do not appear from nothing. It's all man's fault. Every wrong step, movement, calculation and all, the planet is populated by mutants. Perhaps the common hare is also a mutant. Or perhaps radioactive rays (ultraviolet rays) are at work...
There is a dangerous catfish. It tries its best to suck its prey, and it often succeeds...
A mouse running towards its burrow leaves a trail of urine. The predator bird not only smells it, but also sees the reflected urine with ultraviolet light...
There are odour battles between lemurs: the first to smear more urine on an enemy is the winner...
When the frosts - sorry, near -40, the horns of sheep freeze and fall off... But they have them once in a lifetime...
Animals born in winter can better understand life...
In some countries these days there is a catastrophic shortage of frogs and snails. Eventually you can get a few ponds and trade with foreign comrades...
The world is filled with insect bears...
A fly flies for three days on this jam...
Ciliated worms cannot be bigger than 100 grams, as they will not be held up to human eyes...
Protozoa are organisms that can only be seen under a microscope, so they do not exist in nature...
To remove lice, they use shampoos, which never help...
A butterfly lays an egg in each apple so that each hatching worm would have sufficient living conditions, this phenomenon is called the instinct of residence. Each worm is a master in its own apple...
Some cannot live without competition, they just live for it...
Insects have six paws, a bottle of vodka in each, and wings to fly...
Waste and excrement can be eaten back...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page656#comment_341513
and here's the solution :)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/139220/page123 - 20 sick
it looks like he was shot at the end.
Your humour is often not like humour at all.
And please be more correct. I took down the post.
Well, yeah, it looks like it. But maybe he turned the hive around and slipped on the honey. )))