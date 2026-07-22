Interesting and Humour - page 2204

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A jaguar kills a crocodile(caiman):

 
DiPach:

USA. 1942 Girls drawing their own stockings:


There are lots of pictures

История моды: жидкие чулки
История моды: жидкие чулки
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В 1940-е из-за дефицита военного времени чулки оказались в дефиците. Шёлк и нейлон шли на военные нужды. Вместо чулок на ноги наносили так называемые «жидкие чулки», а сзади рисовали карандашом линию, имитируя шов. США , 1940. В ожидании открытия магазина по продаже чулок. Тоже США , только наоборот , ящик для сдачи чулок на переработку для...
 
Contender:

There are a lot of pictures here.

An interesting selection of photos.

And the one I posted is there. Took the photo on Twitter, but there was no link to this article and the foreign source. Thank you!

 
 
 
Enclosed space
Закрытый простор
Закрытый простор
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«Вокруг света» удалось понять в КНДР, что местные жители знают о мире еще меньше, чем мир о них. У корейцев особое счастье — счастье неведения «Учиться, учиться, учиться, страстно овладевать наукой и техникой. Как цветы должны они расцвести! Учиться, учиться, учиться — для нашего будущего, для нашей страны, учиться нашему искусству...
 

Generation Zero...

Grow your own perdition!

The one who gives birth to the monster will be its first victim. IMHO

 

Non-contact fighting technique.

Stand up for yourself!

 

Denis Minin is a strong lad from Dnipropetrovsk.

 

How to hack the investment valuation of your high-tech company

Почему IT-гиганты покупают небольших конкурентов в своих профильных или смежных нишах за гипертрофированные суммы? Гипертрофированные надо понимать не в абсолютном размере: Google и в $0,5 млрд было бы не дорого оценить в контексте его фактической чистой прибыли и ожиданий относительно скорости роста этой прибыли в будущем (подкрепленных регулярными разумными инвестициями в будущие точки роста). Интересно, почему за астрономические суммы приобретаются компании, чья оценка не может быть объяснена относительно текущего и ожидаемого положительного денежного потока.

Specific examples of Facebook (FB) purchases are Instagram for $1bn before its IPO in 2012 and WhatsApp for almost $20bn a year and a half later.

My take is that the ultimate goal was not to acquire assets (audience, technology, team, affiliate and customer network, brand, whatever) but to manipulate its own (FB itself) capitalisation as a consequence of this purchase.
Как хакнуть инвестиционную оценку своей хай-тек-компании // Михаил Казарцев, управляющий партнер фонда IT-Online Venture, специально для журнала «Секрет фирмы»
Как хакнуть инвестиционную оценку своей хай-тек-компании // Михаил Казарцев, управляющий партнер фонда IT-Online Venture, специально для журнала «Секрет фирмы»
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Почему IT-гиганты покупают небольших конкурентов в своих профильных или смежных нишах за гипертрофированные суммы?
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