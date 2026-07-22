Interesting and Humour - page 2204
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A jaguar kills a crocodile(caiman):
USA. 1942 Girls drawing their own stockings:
There are lots of pictures
There are a lot of pictures here.
An interesting selection of photos.
And the one I posted is there. Took the photo on Twitter, but there was no link to this article and the foreign source. Thank you!
Generation Zero...
Grow your own perdition!
The one who gives birth to the monster will be its first victim. IMHO
Non-contact fighting technique.
Stand up for yourself!
Denis Minin is a strong lad from Dnipropetrovsk.
How to hack the investment valuation of your high-tech company
Почему IT-гиганты покупают небольших конкурентов в своих профильных или смежных нишах за гипертрофированные суммы? Гипертрофированные надо понимать не в абсолютном размере: Google и в $0,5 млрд было бы не дорого оценить в контексте его фактической чистой прибыли и ожиданий относительно скорости роста этой прибыли в будущем (подкрепленных регулярными разумными инвестициями в будущие точки роста). Интересно, почему за астрономические суммы приобретаются компании, чья оценка не может быть объяснена относительно текущего и ожидаемого положительного денежного потока.
Specific examples of Facebook (FB) purchases are Instagram for $1bn before its IPO in 2012 and WhatsApp for almost $20bn a year and a half later.My take is that the ultimate goal was not to acquire assets (audience, technology, team, affiliate and customer network, brand, whatever) but to manipulate its own (FB itself) capitalisation as a consequence of this purchase.