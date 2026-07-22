Interesting and Humour - page 3805
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Yeah... we were short of a leader
Today's Russian reality is somewhat different. If a man is in power, he has everything. If he loses power, everything can be taken away from him and even imprisoned. To remain in power by today's proprietors is not a question of prestige, money and wealth, it is a question of their own survival. If you lose power, your sworn companions in the party will turn on you, and no amount of investment in the avalanche will help you. Therefore, the best saving and accumulation strategy for them is to cement the present system and stop any progress in the political development of society.
An entire generation has grown up with a simplistic way of thinking: if you eat a little, you cannot steal; if you eat a lot, you are corrupt.
Anything else - well, there is no way it fits in the head.
I, too, decided to help the government save energy and bought eight energy-saving bulbs for my chandelier instead of incandescent bulbs. One energy-saving bulb costs the same as eight incandescent bulbs. So the energy savers burned out faster than the incandescent bulbs. I don't know how much electricity I saved, but it was a loss in cost.
Buy LEDs.
They are very economical, and they hardly burn out at all.
But you will be doing the state a disservice, because you will be paying less.
Buy LEDs.
They are very economical and they hardly burn out at all.
But you'll be doing the state a disservice, because you'll be paying less.
LEDs do burn out. But they do not burn out diodes, and as a rule, the diode bridge. Therefore, you will not harm anyone by buying LED bulbs - stable demand for them will be provided by cheap diode bridges.
Buy LEDs.
They are very economical and they hardly burn out at all.
But you will be doing the state a disservice, as you will be paying less.
Talking about the difference between physicists, mathematicians and engineers.
They were given the task of determining the volume of a red balloon. The physicist, of course, lowered it into a vessel and used the volume of liquid displaced to determine the volume of the red ball.
The mathematician, on the other hand, measured the diameter and used a formula to determine the volume of the red ball.
The engineer took a reference book, found a table called "Volumes of red balls", found the desired ball in the table and wrote out its volume.
It turns out that the theoretical physicist Einstein had the mindset of an engineer).
Edison once complained to Einstein that he could not find an assistant. Einstein asked him how he determined their suitability. Edison replied by showing him several sheets of paper with questions on them. Einstein began to read them:
- How many miles from New York to Chicago? - and replied, "I'll have to look in the railroad directory.
He read the next question:
- What is stainless steel made of? - and answered, "You can find that in the Metallurgical Handbook.
Quickly looking through the rest of the questions, Einstein put the sheets aside and said:
- Without waiting for rejection, I withdraw my candidacy myself.
LED bulb 10W has an average life of 6-7 months. And this from a good manufacturer. So only buy officially and only with a receipt - so you can change it.
Strange. I guess we live in different countries after all (based on the profile). About five years ago I changed all the bulbs to LEDs (20 in the flat). During that time, 3 of them burned out, 2 of them during the warranty period (I changed them for free). Can not say that all the bulbs are the same manufacturer. There are different: and more expensive, and cheaper.
But the light bulbs on the site (another do not put there - steal) have to change almost every month. Option that their neighbour changes them, will not pass, because checked by marking - really burn, not steal )))
Yeah... we were short of a leader...
Yeah, yeah... "there's not enough of a rabble-rouser..."