Interesting and Humour - page 2666
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3D-printed bridge to be built by robots in Amsterdam >>>
Physicists create first graphene "light bulb" the thickness of an atom >>>
Ее сердцем является миниатюрная графеновая нить, подвешенная за специальные опоры на поверхности небольшого кремниевого микрочипа. Когда через нее пропускается ток, то она достаточно быстро раскаляется до 2,8 тысячи градусов Цельсия, и в центре нити появляется множество так называемых "горячих" электронов, тогда как ее внешние границы будут оставаться холодными.
This is not the Palace of Versailles, built by Louis XIV, but a pharmaceutical factory in Harbin.http://pharmika.ru/?p=17687
And you, Brutus!
Chinese banks join sanctions against Russia
http://www.finanz.ru/novosti/aktsii/kitayskie-banki-prisoedinilis-k-sankciyam-protiv-rf-1000677922
And you, Brutus!
Dear Sir, stop posting links to extremist resources here!
You've got to obey the Russian Criminal Code.
Dear Sir, stop posting links to extremist resources here!
Observe the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.
...
Why are you slipping in links to opposition resources here. Don't you have anything else to discuss?
Dear man, stop posting links to extremist resources here!
Observe the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.
Dear! If these resources, as well as many others that have published this information, are extremist,
I am prepared for a severe but fair sentence in the Basmanny District Court and a transfer to Lefortovo.
Henceforth I promise to devoutly honor the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.