Interesting and Humour - page 2666

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3D-printed bridge to be built by robots in Amsterdam >>>


В Амстердаме роботы построят мост, напечатанный на 3D-принтере
В Амстердаме роботы построят мост, напечатанный на 3D-принтере
  • 2015.06.15
  • russian.rt.com
Амстердамская компания MX3D задумала амбициозный проект – строительство моста, напечатанного на 3D-принтере, возводить который будут роботы, пишет английский сайт RT. «Мы исследуем и развиваем новаторские и экономически эффективные технологии робототехники, с помощью которых мы сможем напечатать на 3D-принтере красивые, функциональные объекты...
 

Physicists create first graphene "light bulb" the thickness of an atom >>>

Ее сердцем является миниатюрная графеновая нить, подвешенная за специальные опоры на поверхности небольшого кремниевого микрочипа. Когда через нее пропускается ток, то она достаточно быстро раскаляется до 2,8 тысячи градусов Цельсия, и в центре нити появляется множество так называемых "горячих" электронов, тогда как ее внешние границы будут оставаться холодными.

Физики впервые создали графеновую "лампочку" толщиной в атом
Физики впервые создали графеновую "лампочку" толщиной в атом
  • 2015.06.15
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 15 июн – РИА Новости. Корейские физики создали пока самую "плоскую" в истории человечества "лампочку Ильича" толщиной в один атом, используя кусочки графена и кремниевый чип, что открывает дорогу для создания прозрачных дисплеев и сверхмощных нагревательных приборов, говорится в статье, опубликованной в журнале Nature Nanotechnology...
 

This is not the Palace of Versailles, built by Louis XIV, but a pharmaceutical factory in Harbin.

http://pharmika.ru/?p=17687
 

And you, Brutus!

 Chinese banks join sanctions against Russia

http://www.finanz.ru/novosti/aktsii/kitayskie-banki-prisoedinilis-k-sankciyam-protiv-rf-1000677922

Китайские банки присоединились к санкциям против РФ | 16.06.15 | finanz.ru
Китайские банки присоединились к санкциям против РФ | 16.06.15 | finanz.ru
  • www.finanz.ru
Надежды российских банков и компаний на помощь Китая в преодолении западных санкций постепенно тают. Первый зампред группы ВТБ Юрий Соловьев сообщил в колонке, написанной для Finance Asia, что хотя де-юре Пекин не вводил против РФ каких-либо финансовых санкций, фактически китайские банки присоединились к ограничениям, введенным США и...
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
And you, Brutus!

Dear Sir, stop posting links to extremist resources here!

You've got to obey the Russian Criminal Code.

 
Vasiliy Sokolov:

Dear Sir, stop posting links to extremist resources here!

Observe the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

http://rusevik.ru/news/310853
ВТБ: банки Китая присоединились к санкциям против РФ
  • rusevik.ru
Оказалось, что банки КНР после санкций сократили сотрудничество с банками РФ.Большинство китайских банков не проводят межбанковские операции с участием российских...
 
Дмитрий:
...
Why are you slipping in links to opposition resources here. Don't you have anything else to discuss?
 
Vasiliy Sokolov:
Why are you slipping in links to opposition resources here. Don't you have anything else to discuss?
Well, the same news is also on Rambler, Lenter and RBC, but I won't show you the links - I can see you're upset
 
http://geektimes.ru/post/252058/
В Аргентине фуры Samsung теперь можно обгонять безопасно
В Аргентине фуры Samsung теперь можно обгонять безопасно
  • geektimes.ru
Любопытный пример использования современных технологий продемонстрировала Samsung: в Аргентине кабины её фирменных фур оснащаются фронтальными камерами, которые передают картинку в реальном времени на 4 монитора, установленных на задних дверях грузовика. Благодаря этому водитель, едущий сзади, может оценить дорожную обстановку впереди и начать...
 
Vasiliy Sokolov:

Dear man, stop posting links to extremist resources here!

Observe the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Dear! If these resources, as well as many others that have published this information, are extremist,

I am prepared for a severe but fair sentence in the Basmanny District Court and a transfer to Lefortovo.

Henceforth I promise to devoutly honor the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

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