Interesting and Humour - page 4679

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Well, that's about it.


 
Vladimir Tkach:

Come on, honey, show us.

Nurse! Where... don't die

 

.

 
Vasiliy Vilkov:

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I'll take a screenshot too.

 
Vasiliy Vilkov:

.

They probably don't quite realise that Rutracker is a national cultural treasure and that pirates in general have a specific mission in northern Eurasia.

 
Vasiliy Vilkov:

.

Fun

BookFi.net - Wikipedia

BookFi.net(originally bookfi.ru) is a Russian-language internet site, a digital library created by Masters from St Petersburg State University in early 2010.
Language(s): Russian, Ukrainian, English
Current status: functional


Not blocked


UPD: booklid.org, to which it links, is blocked.

Too bad there is no OPDS

 

The basics of stock trading for dummies


 
Дмитрий:

The basics of stock trading for dummies


One discrepancy. Spiculants don't use oil for its intended purpose. They buy it to sell it later.
Need to correct the example of the husband and the woman of low social responsibility.
 
Vladimir Tkach:
There's one discrepancy. Spiculants don't use oil for its intended purpose. They buy it to sell it.
We need to correct the example of the husband and the woman of low social responsibility.

Where's even a word in there about the spokespeople?

 
Дмитрий:

Where's one word about spiculants in there?

Bold bargaining.
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