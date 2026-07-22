Interesting and Humour - page 795

New comment
 
 
 

something about the fiscal cliff in the states

looks like it's going to be bad.

 
 

Trader's workplace

Trader's workplace ))

 
 
 

[Deleted]  

The password needs to be a little more complicated)


http://support.microsoft.com/kb/276304

[Deleted]  
A lecturer at a collective farm gives a speech:
- At present, some pessimistic elements are disastrously mystifying the pathological abstraction. From the point of view of a banal concept this phenomenon is possible. What do you think, fellow collective farmers?
A collective farmer gets up, shovels manure off his swath and answers:
- That's right, because it can't be, if anything, it can't be. And not because there is anything, but when there is something, that's when you're welcome.
1...788789790791792793794795796797798799800801802...4979
New comment