Interesting and Humour - page 795
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something about the fiscal cliff in the states
looks like it's going to be bad.
Trader's workplace
The password needs to be a little more complicated)
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/276304
- At present, some pessimistic elements are disastrously mystifying the pathological abstraction. From the point of view of a banal concept this phenomenon is possible. What do you think, fellow collective farmers?
A collective farmer gets up, shovels manure off his swath and answers:
- That's right, because it can't be, if anything, it can't be. And not because there is anything, but when there is something, that's when you're welcome.