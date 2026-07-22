Interesting and Humour - page 2605
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The first time I saw this device in person, I was almost taken aback. Fishing on the shore, suddenly a man runs out from behind a cape on the water and crosses the river (the construction itself is externally thin and, especially from afar, not noticeable).