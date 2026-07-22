Interesting and Humour - page 2605

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Contender:
Who has a better smile
 
Somm:

The first time I saw this device in person, I was almost taken aback. Fishing on the shore, suddenly a man runs out from behind a cape on the water and crosses the river (the construction itself is externally thin and, especially from afar, not noticeable).

How much does such a bike cost?
 
3200 - 3600 hryvnia yesterday ($135 - $150 roughly) there may be cheaper.
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Demi:
)), "But it still won't blow up - the spy has unscrewed the counter nut."
 
http://www.rbcdaily.ru/industry/562949994822130
Как выпускник военной академии сделал состояние на биржевой торговле - Газета РБК
Как выпускник военной академии сделал состояние на биржевой торговле - Газета РБК
  • www.rbc.ru
Выпускник военной академии Винсент Виола ушел в биржевую торговлю и сделал миллиардное состояние на высокочастотном трейдинге. Его компания Virtu Financial только что провела IPO — первой из крупных игроков этого рынка. Винсенту «Винни» Виоле удалось то, что редко удается представителям списка Forbes, — заработать миллиардное состояние и...
 
spring recruitment of meat recruits to the exchanges is on )
 
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Терминалы Bloomberg отключились во всем мире
Терминалы Bloomberg отключились во всем мире
  • 2015.04.17
  • lenta.ru
Терминалы Bloomberg отключились по всему миру. Об этом в пятницу, 17 апреля, сообщает Business Insider. В результате сбоев тысячи трейдеров остались без информационной поддержки. Издание отмечает, что причины случившегося пока неясны. В Bloomberg подтвердили информацию о проблемах. По информации Business Insider, многие клиенты начали...
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