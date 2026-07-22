Interesting and Humour - page 2429

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Как пищевая промышленность подделывает продукты » Yabbi.ru - информационно-развлекательный портал
Как пищевая промышленность подделывает продукты » Yabbi.ru - информационно-развлекательный портал
  • yabbi.ru
Пищевая промышленность, по всей видимости, никогда не устанет удивлять нас изобретательностью, особенно когда дело касается создания фальшивых продуктов. 1. Сметана – подделка. Один из самых популярных кисломолочных продуктов. Сегодня магазины предлагают нам сметану разной жирности, но молчат о том, что она давно перестала быть настоящей...
 
alexx_v:
What about the balalaika and the bear? It's a hell of an institution.

Anytime, it's a bear.

That's annoying!

[Deleted]  
Mischek:

Anytime, it's a bear.

Bothers me!

Nada or Elo?
 
 
IvanIvanov:
Nada or Elo?
to hell with the rules
 
Mischek:
to hell with the rules.
Drunk again. )
 

Oleg Ilyin was detained in St. Petersburg while walking around wearing a cap in the colours of the Ukrainian flag and with "Ukraine" written on it. The police officers asked him to remove the cap, declaring that "the cap is a provocation". After refusing to remove the cap, Ilyin was taken to Police Station 20.

http://www.rosbalt.ru/piter/2014/08/22/1306774.html

 
tol64:
Drunk again. )
Get out the gum.
 

It seems to me that everyone has gone mad.

Zhirinovsky will remove the yellow and blue from his party symbols

http://www.gazeta.ru/politics/news/2014/08/22/n_6417145.shtml

 

and the Russian prime minister buys ice cream in Kursk region


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