Interesting and Humour - page 2429
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What about the balalaika and the bear? It's a hell of an institution.
Anytime, it's a bear.
That's annoying!
Anytime, it's a bear.
Bothers me!
Nada or Elo?
to hell with the rules.
Oleg Ilyin was detained in St. Petersburg while walking around wearing a cap in the colours of the Ukrainian flag and with "Ukraine" written on it. The police officers asked him to remove the cap, declaring that "the cap is a provocation". After refusing to remove the cap, Ilyin was taken to Police Station 20.
http://www.rosbalt.ru/piter/2014/08/22/1306774.html
Drunk again. )
It seems to me that everyone has gone mad.
Zhirinovsky will remove the yellow and blue from his party symbols
http://www.gazeta.ru/politics/news/2014/08/22/n_6417145.shtml
and the Russian prime minister buys ice cream in Kursk region