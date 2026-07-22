Interesting and Humour - page 1979
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The record is broken:
The torch on the Olympic Torch Relay has already been extinguished 100 times, and so far even more - 102. And that's just the cases of which there are clips on YouTube. You can see them all at this link.
The apotheosis might be the extinguished flame in the main stadium.
They've probably double-checked it 100 times, but I don't know.
The apotheosis could be the extinguished flame in the main stadium.
They must have double-checked it 100 times by now, although I don't know.
:))
http://kladun.livejournal.com/453329.html?thread=11422673#t11422673
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A low-income woman from Chechnya turned down a free flat - no Euro-repair
It's OK.
We are helping Chechnya with money, Ukraine too, and recently we forgave Cuba its debt. A whole bunch of other countries have been forgiven. What cannot be done for the sake of 'imperial grandeur'.
And in the meantime:
How to puzzle a cat for life
It's OK.
We are helping Chechnya with money, Ukraine too, we have recently forgiven Cuba its debt. A lot of other countries have been forgiven. What can't be done for the sake of 'imperial grandeur'?
And in the meantime: