Interesting and Humour - page 1979

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i_logic:

The record is broken:

The torch on the Olympic Torch Relay has already been extinguished 100 times, and so far even more - 102. And that's just the cases of which there are clips on YouTube. You can see them all at this link.

The apotheosis might be the extinguished flame in the main stadium.

They've probably double-checked it 100 times, but I don't know.

 
Yoschik:

The apotheosis could be the extinguished flame in the main stadium.

They must have double-checked it 100 times by now, although I don't know.

:))

http://kladun.livejournal.com/453329.html?thread=11422673#t11422673

Рекорд взят!
Рекорд взят!
  • 2013.12.25
  • kladun
  • kladun.livejournal.com
Факел на россиянской эстафете олимпийского огня погас уже 100 раз, а на настоящий момент даже больше – 102. И это только те случаи, о которых есть ролики на YouTube. Посмотреть их все можно
 

*

Малоимущая из Чечни отказалась от бесплатной квартиры — нет евроремонта
  • www.mk.ru
Курьезный случай произошел на днях в Чеченской Республике. Малоимущая женщина, которой предоставили квартиру, отказалась получать жилье, мотивируя отказ недостаточной изысканностью отделки.
 
Islam Kadyrov took over as mayor of Grozny about a year ago, following the resignation of Muslim Khuchiyev, who had run the city since 2007. He was born in 1987 in Tsentoroy, the ancestral village of the Kadyrov family. He graduated in 2010 with a degree in economics from the Makhachkala Institute of Finance and Law with a specialization in finance and credit. The mayor of Grozny began his career in 2006 in the internal affairs agencies of the Chechen Republic.
 
Contender:

A low-income woman from Chechnya turned down a free flat - no Euro-repair

It's OK.

We are helping Chechnya with money, Ukraine too, and recently we forgave Cuba its debt. A whole bunch of other countries have been forgiven. What cannot be done for the sake of 'imperial grandeur'.


And in the meantime:


 
http://lenta.ru/news/2013/12/24/bitcoin/
У ведущего Bloomberg TV украли биткоины в прямом эфире
У ведущего Bloomberg TV украли биткоины в прямом эфире
  • 2013.12.24
  • lenta.ru
Зритель телеканала Bloomberg TV в прямом эфире украл у ведущего биткоиновый сертификат стоимостью 20 долларов, сфотографировав с экрана телевизора QR-код. Об этом он позже написал на сайте Reddit. Позже ведущий Bloomberg TV Мэтт Миллер (Matt Miller) рассказал о произошедшем в своей передаче. В пятницу 20 декабря в многосерийном проекте...
 
 
 

How to puzzle a cat for life


 
i_logic:

It's OK.

We are helping Chechnya with money, Ukraine too, we have recently forgiven Cuba its debt. A lot of other countries have been forgiven. What can't be done for the sake of 'imperial grandeur'?


And in the meantime:


what year's figures are so interesting?
1...197219731974197519761977197819791980198119821983198419851986...4979
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