Interesting and Humour - page 3840
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I dread to think what kind of severe cognitive dissonance the people of the Russian state were subjected to.
In the old days, we used to have a Ricky Martin song playing on local TV, three to five times a day.
And then it became known that he was gay, so they stopped ordering that song.
No. Kukin is Kukurekuken. Western asshole, two ears, two eyes, a common pussy. Yura works among them, takes money from their hands. He's not shy.
:) and here's what you're worried about, you know, you muss the subject all the time. I don't bring it up because I don't have it in my subconscious.
It sounds to me like you're a closeted... P.....r , there's a thing in psychology where if a person keeps bringing it up, it means he cares.
You may not even be aware of your proclivities, but the subject comes out of you.
:) and here's what you're worried about, you know, you muss the subject all the time. I don't bring it up because I don't have it in my subconscious.
It sounds to me like you're a closeted... P.....r , there's a thing in psychology where if a person keeps bringing it up, it means he cares.
You may not even be aware of your proclivities, but the subject comes out of you.
You weren't offended? Not offended?
I hope not. I was being friendly, just warning you, because you and I aren't the only ones reading this...
So you, stop mussing the subject... It's treatable... You're not at the advanced stage yet, I think.
Another song requested by viewers, especially for Andryukha:
Once again, it is not for you to judge and decide how we should build our country and how we should live in it. You are nobody here now, you are one of them, the Kukarekuk backstabbing henchman.
We steal - we steal! - you're nobody here anymore, you know, you're a renegade. Even with both Dimitri I could talk about the country to some extent, but you have no right to do that at all!
You weren't offended? Not offended?
I hope not. I was being friendly, just warning you, because you and I aren't the only ones reading this...
So you, stop mussing the subject... It's treatable... You're not at the advanced stage yet, I think.
yes, yes, only go to Europe for treatment, let them cure you,
maybe she'll marry a foreigner, it's very prestigious...
Another one:)
:) but what do you care about, you know, you muss the subject all the time. I don't bring it up because I don't have it in my subconscious.
It sounds to me like you're a closeted... P.....r , there's a thing in psychology where if a person keeps bringing it up, it means he cares.
You may not even be aware of your proclivities, but the theme itself sticks out of you.
:) and that's what you care about, you know, you muss the subject all the time. I don't bring it up because I don't have it in my subconscious.
It sounds to me like you're a hidden... P.....r, there's a thing in psychology where if a person keeps bringing it up, it means they care about it.
You may not even be aware of your proclivities, but the theme comes out of you.
no, why should i be offended by the lame ass asses and those who work for them? i'm a normal hetero patriot, not a gay runaway critic of timecracking uplefielder or something. it's ok.
I even plan to go see Lyokha sometime, because I'm free now and can visit Lyokha ... Although he'll probably be against it, no one likes to give out a fancy place).