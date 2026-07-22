Interesting and Humour - page 2916

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https://habrahabr.ru/post/278403/
Доллар
Доллар
  • habrahabr.ru
Последние два года вся страна пристально следит за курсом доллара. Новостные выпуски пестрят громкими репортажами о долларе. Все говорят о долларе. А что, если мы на фоне горячего интереса, разберемся с тем, как формируется цена доллара, посмотрим кто и как торгует валютой?! Все результаты, представленные в данной статье, получены на основе...
 
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Нижегородская полиция раскрыла кражу «танка» в World of Tanks
Нижегородская полиция раскрыла кражу «танка» в World of Tanks
  • www.rbc.ru
​Правоохранительные органы Нижегородской области обнаружили похищенный в онлайн-игре World of Tanks аккаунт, который его владелец приобрел за 70 тыс. руб., сообщает нижегородский портал Newsnn.ru со ссылкой на заявление По его словам, заявление о похищении «танка» поступило от 24-летнего мужчины в прошлом году. «Многие граждане сейчас...
 

70K rubles for an account, and someone bought it, it's clear why the sucker was paid off twice.

I'd give my AK for a few premierships

 
 

I don't even know if it's interesting or humorous.

EINSTEIN'S RIDDLE
Only people with IQ above 140 can solve it !
HOW MANY TRIANGLES DO YOU SEE IN THE PICTURE ?

1...290929102911291229132914291529162917291829192920292129222923...4979
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