Interesting and Humour - page 2916
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70K rubles for an account, and someone bought it, it's clear why the sucker was paid off twice.
I'd give my AK for a few premierships
I don't even know if it's interesting or humorous.
EINSTEIN'S RIDDLE
Only people with IQ above 140 can solve it !
HOW MANY TRIANGLES DO YOU SEE IN THE PICTURE ?