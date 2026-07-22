Interesting and Humour - page 3664
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Oh my God, Andrei, are you naive as a child? One or the other has been threatening for years, and one should have a healthy sense of humor. What the hell is a nuclear conflict? It's one thing to drop bombs where they cannot retaliate, another to do so where they can hit.
Of course, that's what I'm talking about. You don't have the guts to touch a big kid, but you can't beat your wife at home?
Bombs should not be thrown at anyone, neither at the strong nor at the weak. Don't they teach you that in your states?
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Elementary first aid techniques go ...
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That's the thing, they onlydo them... in theory. It's all on a theoretical level.
That's the thing, they onlypass them... technically theoretically. Everything is at the level of theoretical formality.
The fact is that no one even tries to help, rightly or wrongly, in any way.
The thing is, no one even tries to help, rightly or wrongly, not in any way.
They are not trained.
I don't even know what to do if a person falls on the rails in the underground, whether it's worth getting in. As you know, trains are powered by the rails...
Why are we so callous and selfish? And where is our spirituality, our bond, about which we love to rant?
Yes, of course, that's what I'm talking about - you don't have the guts to touch a big kid, but you can't beat your wife at home ?
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Why so one-sided? Maybe the wife will beat her man - on the principle that to beat him is to love him.
Maybe some men will be beaten by their wives when they meet them with a rolling pin in the evening. They don't like to get involved in family matters.
Now the law has been amended (the Domestic Violence Clause). It's already legal to hit... You must have heard about the amendment.
Your higher education prevents you from helping people - you said so yourself. It doesn't bother me, I help as much as I can, always.
How did you help? Put a tourniquet on a friend's neck after he cut himself shaving?
They are not trained
Untrained in what? Lack of knowledge as a cover for callousness and inhumanity?
Are dogs, cats, monkeys literate? No, and their lack of knowledge does not prevent them from helping anyone who needs help. A man fell down on the way to the underground - how much knowledge is needed to quickly pull him out and save him?
There's the example of children... No one knows how to cut through the ice to get the water out - it's the communal service's fault. Even if you are a cat, there is a lot of snow this year, and it melts very fast in spring, it will inevitably create huge impassable puddles in cities. In our country, do 80 per cent of the population have to work as communal service providers in order to live normally? No, you have to be human to live normally.