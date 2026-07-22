Interesting and Humour - page 2744

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moskitman:

And with FIVE consonants in a row? AGENTSTVO

There are three nouns ending in ...zo, two of them are belly and iron, and the third? Aviso

schizo, siso, caruso, etc. etc.
 

Flintstones, in step with the times (:


 
Yury Reshetov:
schizo, siso, caruso, etc., etc.
schizo is not a word, siso is an abbreviation, Caruso is a surname, you fucking moron.
 
moskitman:

And with FIVE consonants in a row? AGENTSTVO

There are three nouns ending in ...zo, two of them are belly and iron, and the third? Aviso

the second bellybutton? )
 

I didn't plug myself into the internet to fill my head with bullshit:

aviso - small warship
goose - goose (e.g. chicken)
iron - metal
lezo - blade, point
lszo - the same as lezo
half-iron - crust
belly - belly
tszo - fish belly
cherevezo - fur belly

 
 
moskitman:

And with FIVE consonants in a row? AGENTSTVO

There are three nouns ending in ...zo, two of them are belly and iron, and the third? Aviso

There is also a word with forty letters a.
 

Vladimir Tkach:
Есть еще слово в котором сорок букв а.

That's a real bummer!

 
That's the kind of drone pranksters...

 
Tapochun:
The quadrangle

Oh, man, that's a lot...

I was once asked this trick question by a girl. I didn't think much about it and she said the word "menstruation". I smiled and the next day safely forgot about it, as well as about her. But yesterday something came to mind...

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