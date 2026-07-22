Interesting and Humour - page 2744
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And with FIVE consonants in a row? AGENTSTVO
There are three nouns ending in ...zo, two of them are belly and iron, and the third? Aviso
Flintstones, in step with the times (:
schizo, siso, caruso, etc., etc.
And with FIVE consonants in a row? AGENTSTVO
There are three nouns ending in ...zo, two of them are belly and iron, and the third? Aviso
I didn't plug myself into the internet to fill my head with bullshit:
aviso - small warship
goose - goose (e.g. chicken)
iron - metal
lezo - blade, point
lszo - the same as lezo
half-iron - crust
belly - belly
tszo - fish belly
cherevezo - fur belly
And with FIVE consonants in a row? AGENTSTVO
There are three nouns ending in ...zo, two of them are belly and iron, and the third? Aviso
Vladimir Tkach:
Есть еще слово в котором сорок букв а.
That's a real bummer!
The quadrangle
Oh, man, that's a lot...
I was once asked this trick question by a girl. I didn't think much about it and she said the word "menstruation". I smiled and the next day safely forgot about it, as well as about her. But yesterday something came to mind...