Interesting and Humour - page 1729
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http://coub.com/view/61nssxpf
The cow doesn't think anything - she's a statue
The cow doesn't think anything - it's not real.
- Maybe they encounter it more often than ordinary users?
Roast urchin stuffed with turnips and white wine, under pears with rosemary >>
Kind of a joke. ))