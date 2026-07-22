Interesting and Humour - page 1729

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i_logic:
http://coub.com/view/61nssxpf
he's hungry ...
 
 
rvv2006:
Hilarious :)
 
And I didn't agree:


 
FAQ:
The cow doesn't think anything - she's a statue

The cow doesn't think anything - it's not real.

[Deleted]  
- Why are Duma deputies so concerned about child pornography on the internet?
- Maybe they encounter it more often than ordinary users?
 
[Deleted]  
newdigital:
And why, does he remind me of one of the forum members?))
 
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