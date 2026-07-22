Interesting and Humour - page 2771

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That's the people's ingenuity! It's a great idea, isn't it?

 
 
Smile
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
That's the people's ingenuity! It's a great idea, isn't it?

Yeah, they don't have to work.
 

Answers for Beginners in Pictures: "Bullish Takeover" Structure






 
Came in at a high volume.
 
Aleksey Levashov:

Answers for Beginners in Pictures: "Bullish Takeover" pattern






it's more likely to be a cow.)
 

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Швеция первой в мире полностью откажется от нефти и газа - Recycle
Швеция первой в мире полностью откажется от нефти и газа - Recycle
  • recyclemag.ru
Премьер-министр Швеции Стефан Лоффен заявил на Генассамблее ООН, что его страна планирует стать первым в мире государством, отказавшимся от ископаемого топлива. Сейчас Швеция обеспечивает себя альтернативной энергетикой на две трети. На рассмотрение правительства страны был представлен бюджет, предполагающий траты в размере почти 1 млрд долларов на установку «зеленой инфраструктуры» – солнечных панелей и ветряных электростанций. …
 
Igor Konyashin:
How vindictive those Swedes are!

They must be taking revenge on Russia for the Battle of Poltava...
 

Have you seen a mole?

Mole.

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