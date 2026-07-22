Interesting and Humour - page 2771
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
That's the people's ingenuity! It's a great idea, isn't it?
Answers for Beginners in Pictures: "Bullish Takeover" Structure
Answers for Beginners in Pictures: "Bullish Takeover" pattern
*
They must be taking revenge on Russia for the Battle of Poltava...
Have you seen a mole?