Interesting and Humour - page 56
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Apparently the local team lost badly
Rybko may have to order.
Tell me about it later. I want to make one too.
If we do get together, sure. In general, I think it'll be fun for a couple of days.
The thing is that, theoretically, such a fish can be used to make a nice autonomous robot; we have an unused arduink (microcontroller) lying around in our office :)
If we do get together, I will. I think it's just fun for a couple of days.
The truth is that theoretically from such a fish you can make a cool autonomous robot, we have one person in the office unused arduinka (microcontroller) lying around :)
When a child has a lot of other children, the task comes down to saving the home or minimizing losses. Here it is necessary to find the right centre of containment. When we were little the dog helped a lot.
For the first hour he was happy to play with anyone who wanted to. In a couple of hours, when inquiring minds tried to find out where she had the battery and how it was arranged, she came crying to us in search of protection from a gang of young medics.
A toy for the children's party must meet several requirements. She must be equally interesting to both boys and girls, the hour of attention must not exceed a certain affordable value, a toy must not be tied to the house that could be lent to other parents.
Anyway, if you buy one, let me know. Don't forget to find helium in an appropriate area.
window music.
Got the bastard. That's who sold me empty CD boxes at the market. That's one hell of a name. Cheater.