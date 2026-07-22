Interesting and Humour - page 4754
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Here's what happened to an advertisement for an American painkiller in Saudi Arabia.
The ad was like this: three posters from left to right - the first had a lady with a twisted face, the second a lady drinking the medicine, and the third a lady happy and contented.
The only problem is that in Saudi Arabia they read from right to left.
Today - something from the history of advertising.
This is what happened with an advertisement for an American painkiller in Saudi Arabia.
The advertisement was like this: three posters from left to right - the first one had a lady with a twisted face, the second one had a lady drinking the medicine, and the third one had a lady happy and contented.
The only problem is that in Saudi Arabia they read from right to left.
We need more affirmative action stories from "efficient" managers. I didn't say anything about the old one, but I've had enough of it.
The pictures look the same way - from left to right. In Arabia, Africa and the poles too. It's not the direction of reading, it's right-left.
A person perceives a text as a whole, as an image.
from marketing classics:
We need more affirmative action stories from "efficient" managers. I didn't say anything about the old one, but I've had enough of it.
The pictures look the same way - from left to right. In Arabia, Africa and the poles too. It's not the direction of reading, it's right-left.
A person perceives a text as a whole, as an image.
No, pictures are seen as one is taught to read. Believe me, he got it right.))
and Gates came out of Mr and sticks in the garage,
Soros cleverly tipped the pound with his brain,
the hole in the tube was valued at 2 net annual company revenues,
pictures see as they teach you to read
believe further ? Peter, you are inimitable...
Not at all funny or interesting.
but that's just the way it is.
Wait a minute, girls, I'm with you!