Interesting and Humour - page 2588
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I'm not a robot
Bullshit.
Collecting a puzzle on a one-two-three is solved by a bot, it's not a defence.
And this quote from the article is a masterpiece of nonsense:
The creators of Keycaptcha have developed a complex algorithm to generate the captcha, load it, display it and verify it on the site. As a result, they said, one of the main problems of captcha was solved - resetting all the data entered before by the user if they offered the wrong solution.
Did they rub it in to the investor where the money went?
Bullshit.
Collecting a puzzle on a one-two-three is solved by a bot, it's not a defence.
And this quote from the article is a masterpiece of nonsense:
Did they rub it in to the investor where the money went?
*
I've seen it on several websites, it's really handy, and sometimes captchas can be so complicated that you wonder if you're being tricked.)
A, as such an investment project? )
I've seen it on several websites, and it's really handy, because sometimes captchas can be so complicated that you wonder if you're being tricked.)
A, as such an investment project? )
A generation is growing up:
I've seen it on several websites, and it's really handy, because sometimes captchas can be so complicated that you wonder if you're being tricked.)
A, as such an investment project? )