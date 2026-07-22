Interesting and Humour - page 2588

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rvv2006:
Stars, slippers, hats in a row - A Kamaz ran over the October revolutionary squad.
 
It's a fun place to be
 
 
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Я не робот: как в Сибири привлекли на проект против спама $300 тыс.
Я не робот: как в Сибири привлекли на проект против спама $300 тыс.
  • www.rbc.ru
Предприниматели Николай Прайс и Максим Владыкин переработали самый популярный в интернете механизм защиты от спама — captcha, предложив пользователям не вводить текст или решать примеры, а собирать пазл. Такой подход позволил не только повысить степень защиты сайта, но и создать новый маркетинговый инструмент: пазл, который собирает...
 
Contender:
I'm not a robot

Bullshit.

Collecting a puzzle on a one-two-three is solved by a bot, it's not a defence.

And this quote from the article is a masterpiece of nonsense:

The creators of Keycaptcha have developed a complex algorithm to generate the captcha, load it, display it and verify it on the site. As a result, they said, one of the main problems of captcha was solved - resetting all the data entered before by the user if they offered the wrong solution.

Did they rub it in to the investor where the money went?

 
Integer:

Bullshit.

Collecting a puzzle on a one-two-three is solved by a bot, it's not a defence.

And this quote from the article is a masterpiece of nonsense:

Did they rub it in to the investor where the money went?

"Rubbing it in to an investor" is the most lucrative business.
 
Contender:
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I've seen it on several websites, it's really handy, and sometimes captchas can be so complicated that you wonder if you're being tricked.)

A, as such an investment project? )

 
Somm:

I've seen it on several websites, and it's really handy, because sometimes captchas can be so complicated that you wonder if you're being tricked.)

A, as such an investment project? )

You could also borrow from people you know.
 

A generation is growing up:

little drummer

 
Somm:

I've seen it on several websites, and it's really handy, because sometimes captchas can be so complicated that you wonder if you're being tricked.)

A, as such an investment project? )

Isn't the mobile operator making the dough in this case?
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