the pound is unlucky with no one

Interesting and Humour - page 1703
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GBPUSD - CUNT
USDJPY - GYVOZN
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What's that about?
I don't know what that's about. Took away a taxi driver's ability to eat for a living.
Probably - don't let the bombshells drive people around when the express trains are there...
Let him go to his comrade in law... and we'll manage without him.
What about our lapti, our Russian lapti?
You won't be able to walk in our bootstraps anymore.
So let him go to his boss and get out... and we can do without him.
And our people are hysterical.
In fact, they are not fleeing from Russia or Russians, not from Moscow. They are running from the Kremlin. Russians, including Russians.
And our people are hysterical.
In fact, they are not fleeing from Russia or Russians, not from Moscow. They are running from the Kremlin. Russians, including Russians.
for sure.
Why don't you separate the Kremlin from Russia, like the Vatican, and let them run as much as they like?