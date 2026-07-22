Interesting and Humour - page 2819

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rvv2006:
By winter! This is clearly revenge on the migrant workers for not paying their debts
 

An American's nightmare!

From the beginning T34, now T72B3, then T800 and then T1000


T-72B3

Details on TASS:
http://tass.ru/armiya-i-opk/2515352
"Уралвагонзавод": "Армата" в перспективе может стать роботом
"Уралвагонзавод": "Армата" в перспективе может стать роботом
  • tass.ru
Новейшую боевую платформу "Армата" можно смело назвать одной из главных премьер российского ОПК в 2015 году. Характеристики "Арматы" продолжают оставаться в строжайшем секрете, что только подогревает интерес к машине со стороны мирового военного сообщества. Заместитель генерального директора "Уралвагонзавода" по спецтехнике Вячеслав Халитов в...
 

looks like it's time to buy )


 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

looks like it's time to buy )


Of course they don't, it's still 30 roubles away from 100.
 
Did the Finance Ministry see the basis for a rate of 70 roubles per dollar? So why didn't they warn the people then? )))
 
Eugeniy Lugovoy:
Did the Finance Ministry see any reason to set the exchange rate at 70 roubles to the dollar? So why didn't they warn the people then? )))

I remember the words of a sweaty Ulyukayev: "We will not collapse! )

http://www.vestifinance.ru/videos/19280

Улюкаев: мы не рухнем!
Улюкаев: мы не рухнем!
  • www.vestifinance.ru
Министр экономического развития Алексей Улюкаев прокомментировал текущую динамику российской национальной валюты. По его словам, необходимо внимательно следить за рублевой ценой нефти.
 
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Ученые разработали многоэтажный процессор
Ученые разработали многоэтажный процессор
  • 2015.12.11
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 11 декабря. INTERFAX.RU - Группа исследователей из Стэнфордского университета разработала компьютерный чип с "многоэтажной" архитектурой, в которой процессорные слои чередуются со слоями памяти, сообщает ресурс N+1. Новая разработка получила название N3XT (Nano-Engineered Computing Systems Technology, нано-инженерная технология...
 

Server Muradasilov:

Moscow. December 11. INTERFAX.RU - A team of researchers at Stanford University has developed a computer chip with a "multistory" architecture in which processor layers alternate with memory layers ...
It is high time RAM was inserted into the processors, i.e. to put them on the same bus. No matter how you read from RAM via buffers, it's still much slower. There used to be a straight bus in the VLB standard, but it didn't work because it burned out too quickly because the connections were disconnectable. However, if you shove the RAM into the processor, no one can disconnect it.
 

Is there a new epidemic or something :)

Вин Дизель и Роберт де Ниро заявили о желании получить гражданство РФ
Вин Дизель и Роберт де Ниро заявили о желании получить гражданство РФ
  • 2015.12.11
  • lifenews.ru
65-летний актер Кэри-Хироюки Тагава, известный многим ролями в фильмах «Хатико», «Мемуары гейши» и «Смертельная битва», решивший получить российское гражданство, посетил сегодня церемонию взвешивания боксера Роя Джонса, которая прошла сегодня в Москве в преддверии его боя с британцем Энцо Маккаринелли. В интервью LifeNews...
 
Server Muradasilov:

Is there a new epidemic or something :)

Mass desertion from the trenches of Western crap democracy. The rats are fleeing the Titanic before it sinks.
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