Interesting and Humour - page 2819
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An American's nightmare!
From the beginning T34, now T72B3, then T800 and then T1000
Details on TASS:
http://tass.ru/armiya-i-opk/2515352
looks like it's time to buy )
looks like it's time to buy )
Did the Finance Ministry see any reason to set the exchange rate at 70 roubles to the dollar? So why didn't they warn the people then? )))
I remember the words of a sweaty Ulyukayev: "We will not collapse! )
http://www.vestifinance.ru/videos/19280
Server Muradasilov:Moscow. December 11. INTERFAX.RU - A team of researchers at Stanford University has developed a computer chip with a "multistory" architecture in which processor layers alternate with memory layers ...
Is there a new epidemic or something :)
Is there a new epidemic or something :)