Interesting and Humour - page 2358

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Goodnight

 

In which language is there a direct analogue of the Russian idiom "to bury the worm"?

In African dialects of Portuguese, there is a direct analogue of the Russian idiom "to drown a worm" - "mata-bicho" ("mata-bicho"), which means "first breakfast". The word "mata" translates as "to kill" and "bicho" as "worm".

 

The husband calls his wife:
- Where are you?
- In the hole...
- Where???
- In the hole you bought me!!!
- Fool, not in the hole, in the Renault... it's a good thing I didn't buy you a Peugeot...

 
 
 

Europe's sexiest women live in Spain (Spanish women speak)


yviv

Самые сексуальные женщины Европы живут в Испании // гласят данные опроса портала Goeuro
Самые сексуальные женщины Европы живут в Испании // гласят данные опроса портала Goeuro
  • www.kommersant.ru
Самыми сексуальными мужчинами в Европе стали итальянцы. За них проголосовало большинство жительниц Великобритании, Португалии и Испании. Вторую и третью строчки рейтинга заняли испанцы и британцы. Французы оказались в конце списка.
 
Continued from renowned blogger, celebrity photographer and businessman Sergei Dol.

Now: Irkutsk

Full post here.

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Irkutsk

"Next morning got some sleep and got out for a tour of the city. This was my third time here, the others were first time here, so I took my friends around the standard places" :



"There are a lot of shopping tour offers. I hope they won't take anyone who wants to go on those crappy PAZs":



"high-rise city views" :





further - read the full post here.

 

 

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