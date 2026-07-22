Interesting and Humour - page 2358
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Goodnight
A good breakfast is the key to a successful day
In which language is there a direct analogue of the Russian idiom "to bury the worm"?
In African dialects of Portuguese, there is a direct analogue of the Russian idiom "to drown a worm" - "mata-bicho" ("mata-bicho"), which means "first breakfast". The word "mata" translates as "to kill" and "bicho" as "worm".
The husband calls his wife:
- Where are you?
- In the hole...
- Where???
- In the hole you bought me!!!
- Fool, not in the hole, in the Renault... it's a good thing I didn't buy you a Peugeot...
Europe's sexiest women live in Spain (Spanish women speak)
yviv
Now: Irkutsk
Full post here.
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Irkutsk
"Next morning got some sleep and got out for a tour of the city. This was my third time here, the others were first time here, so I took my friends around the standard places" :
"There are a lot of shopping tour offers. I hope they won't take anyone who wants to go on those crappy PAZs":
"high-rise city views" :
further - read the full post here.