Interesting and Humour - page 460

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Mischek:
Road traffic regulations infringement
Very benevolent fines in favour of the driver. Increase by at least 10 times on everything and add "forfeiture of driving licence forever" for crossing pedestrians, parking on pavement and stopping/parking at public transport stops.
[Deleted]  
 

That's really fucked up.

Ten people were shot dead at the premiere of the Batman movie in the US

http://interfax.ru/society/news.asp?id=256595

 
 
notused:
the situation has stabilized.
Is this about the cloud ? :)))
 
Silent:
Is it about the cloud ? :)))
Including :)))
 
notused:

Similar situation, the account is real:


 
pusheax:

Similar situation, the account is real:


Mm-hmm...right on the oncoming autobahn on a scooter...
 
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