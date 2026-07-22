Interesting and Humour - page 460
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Road traffic regulations infringement
That's really fucked up.
Ten people were shot dead at the premiere of the Batman movie in the US
http://interfax.ru/society/news.asp?id=256595
the situation has stabilized.
Is it about the cloud ? :)))
Similar situation, the account is real:
Similar situation, the account is real: