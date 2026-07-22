Interesting and Humour - page 2984
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When the plumbing is done by a programmer
Pavel Gotkevitch:
Pre-civilised!
The reasoning of the modern philistine:
Which do you think is more important, the moon or the sun?
- The moon shines at night when it is dark, and the sun shines during the day when it is already bright!
- So the moon is more important.
Pre-civilised!
The reasoning of the modern philistine:
Which do you think is more important, the moon or the sun?
- The moon shines at night when it is dark, and the sun shines during the day when it is already bright!
- So the moon is more important.
Now it is more relevant to teach how to laugh properly at the conspiracy theory of an evil planet-Putin, against the whole world, guilty even of the death of someone's pet parrot.
The opps breed such zombies as much as the mainstream broadcasts the common man.
As always, the more delusional theory is not questioned, but the one that has certainly not unequivocal conclusions should be laughed at. They can even help, teach you how to laugh.)))))
It is more relevant to teach how to make fun of the conspiracy theory of an evil planet-Putin, against the whole world, even the death of someone's pet parrot.
The opps are breeding such zombies as much as the mainstream broadcasts to the common man.
What is so funny about dead parrots? I don't know about you, but there's a noticeable reduction in the number of pet shops here, so it's not surprising if someone's parrot has died for lack of the right food or medicine, etc.
That's what I'm saying, (whispering) Putin, the evil one, is stirring things up again, deciding to reduce the population by killing off the flora and fauna in the already sparse quarters of dilapidated houses. Eliminating pet shops is only the first wave. If he had died abroad, there would be those who would say that Russia has hindered the full development of other countries with its moves, parrot resurrection technology would be there by now. You are a meanie.
What's so funny about dead parrots?
About the present: