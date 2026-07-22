Interesting and Humour - page 4187

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Vitaly Murlenko:
[crypto-chanson legends]

That's a good one, save it!

[Deleted]  
 
Vladimir Zubov:

what's up, man, you're getting lyrical?

"no time for lyrics now, when the country is in such a mess!" (MP Pronin and Mamonov)

 
Denis Sartakov:

what's up, man, you're getting lyrical?

"No time for lyrics now, when the country is in such a mess!" (MP Pronin and Mamonov)

What a mess, we have six years of peace ahead of us.

Who are Pronin and Mamonov?
 
Vladimir Zubov:

I wonder if nowadays tattoos with the profile of prominent personalities don't get poked, about seventy per cent in the zone did.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Sunday ends ...


Was that a hint of a new emerging force in the flat cleared sky , sized at 1.66% ?

 

Simple as that ))))

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Was this a hint of a new emerging force on a flat cleared sky , the size of 1.66% ?

No, it's just a painting by an artist (can't remember - long time to find which one) - which he painted before the "force".
There's a group on Facebook where they post paintings that now count as gags.

 
Vitalie Postolache:

So simple ))))

And now the instructions for Sinhalese and Tamil!

 
Sergey Golubev:

No, it's just a painting by an artist (can't remember - long search for which one) - which he painted before "The Force".
There's a group on Facebook where they post paintings that are now regarded as gimmicks.

Artist Hans Balushek. "Monday Morning". 1898

1898

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