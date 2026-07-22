Interesting and Humour - page 425
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hmm, no such suggestion in google, although filtering is disabled =)
Although, google is famous for personalising responses, so you have something wrong with the system and soon everything ... ;)
First of all you have different googles, Valery has UA
Hmm, no such suggestion in google, although filtering is disabled =)
Although, google is famous for personalising responses, so, you have something wrong with the system and soon everything ... ;)
If you compress the entire history of the Earth (4.5 billion years) into a single year, you will find that life on Earth appeared in mid-March,
the first land animals did not appear until late November, the dinosaur age from 8 to 25 December,
Man appeared on December 31 at 11:40 p.m., and the Industrial Revolution occurred just 1 second before New Year's Eve.
That's what timing means:)
If you compress the entire history of the Earth (4.5 billion years) into a single year, you get that life on Earth appeared in mid-March,
the first terrestrial animals did not appear until late November, the dinosaur age from 8 to 25 December,
the emergence of Homo sapiens on December 31st at 11:40pm, the Industrial Revolution only 1 second before New Year's Eve.
Mischek, Thanks for such a great film:)
I love science movies, but here's the living around bustling and dopey, so not much time to look for it :)
The interior of any flat can be turned into a cat's house.
25 cat sleeping positions
The ugliest dog competition 2012