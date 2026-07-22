Interesting and Humour - page 425

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mrProF:
Hmm, no such suggestion in google, although filtering is disabled =)
Although, google is famous for personalising responses, so you have something wrong with the system and soon everything ... ;)
First of all you have different google, Valeri has the UA
 
Mischek:
First of all you have different googles, Valery has UA
That's what I wrote in google no :)
 
mrProF:
Hmm, no such suggestion in google, although filtering is disabled =)
Although, google is famous for personalising responses, so, you have something wrong with the system and soon everything ... ;)
My google.ru has the same prompt. Apparently personalized (and why am I looking for such tips? :))
 
 

If you compress the entire history of the Earth (4.5 billion years) into a single year, you will find that life on Earth appeared in mid-March,

the first land animals did not appear until late November, the dinosaur age from 8 to 25 December,

Man appeared on December 31 at 11:40 p.m., and the Industrial Revolution occurred just 1 second before New Year's Eve.

 
Mischek:

An acquaintance of a friend of mine, had 7 citrus trees removed(~April-May 2012) and got out on time.
That's what timing means:)
 
Mischek:

If you compress the entire history of the Earth (4.5 billion years) into a single year, you get that life on Earth appeared in mid-March,

the first terrestrial animals did not appear until late November, the dinosaur age from 8 to 25 December,

the emergence of Homo sapiens on December 31st at 11:40pm, the Industrial Revolution only 1 second before New Year's Eve.

Mischek, Thanks for such a great film:)

I love science movies, but here's the living around bustling and dopey, so not much time to look for it :)

 
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