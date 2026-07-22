Interesting and Humour - page 2830

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goman:

Kerry's walk along the capital's Arbat:

And not afraid ....:)

All 100% vetted people there.
 
Alexey Busygin:
They're all 100% trusted people there.

Proven companions )))

especially that one in the middle, it's like Cary came to him, not him to Cary


https://youtu.be/V8dWhPbO46I

Штирлиц - Год в сапогах - Уральские пельмени
Штирлиц - Год в сапогах - Уральские пельмени
  • 2012.06.28
  • www.youtube.com
Афиша и билеты на шоу "Уральских пельменей": http://pelmeny.com/afisha/events/ Стань редактором новых шоу "Уральские пельмени". Голосуй на концертах или во в...
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

Proven companions )))

especially that one in the middle, it feels like Carey came to him, not him to Carey


https://youtu.be/V8dWhPbO46I

Anything's possible!))
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

Proven companions )))

Especially that one in the centre, he had the feeling it was Carey who came to him and not he who came to Carey.


https://youtu.be/V8dWhPbO46I

They gathered them at the embassy and later drove them to Arbat. They could have walked around on foot ))))

[Deleted]  
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

Proven companions ))

https://youtu.be/V8dWhPbO46I

what's up with the dax, i don't get the humour
 
 
goman:
I've seen this somewhere before, three minutes ago.
 
goman:

Kerry's walk along the capital's Arbat:

And not afraid ....:)

http://rusnovosti.ru/posts/400093
Керри не смог ответить на вопрос ребёнка на Арбате
Керри не смог ответить на вопрос ребёнка на Арбате
  • 2015.12.15
  • rusnovosti.ru
Мальчик интересовался, что госсекретарь может пожелать российским школьникам
 

People are literally making money from the air :)

Канада начала продавать свежий воздух жителям Пекина
Канада начала продавать свежий воздух жителям Пекина
  • 2015.12.15
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 15 декабря. INTERFAX.RU - Канадская компания успешно продала в Пекине партию баллончиков со свежим воздухом, сообщает во вторник американский телеканал NBC По словам представителей руководства компании, этот проект начался как шуточный, однако первая партия быстро разошлась среди потребителей китайской столицы. "Мы продали все, и теперь...
 
Alexandr Murzin:
It's time to buy roubles.

Rubles are long overdue...



About the same thing, but shorter.



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