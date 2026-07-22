Interesting and Humour - page 2830
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Kerry's walk along the capital's Arbat:
And not afraid ....:)
They're all 100% trusted people there.
Proven companions )))
especially that one in the middle, it's like Cary came to him, not him to Cary
https://youtu.be/V8dWhPbO46I
Proven companions )))
especially that one in the middle, it feels like Carey came to him, not him to Carey
https://youtu.be/V8dWhPbO46I
Proven companions )))
Especially that one in the centre, he had the feeling it was Carey who came to him and not he who came to Carey.
https://youtu.be/V8dWhPbO46I
They gathered them at the embassy and later drove them to Arbat. They could have walked around on foot ))))
Proven companions ))
https://youtu.be/V8dWhPbO46I
Kerry's walk along the capital's Arbat:
And not afraid ....:)
People are literally making money from the air :)
It's time to buy roubles.
Rubles are long overdue...
About the same thing, but shorter.