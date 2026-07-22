Interesting and Humour - page 981

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Yoschik:

I thought it was a bust at first.
 
Yoschik:
have you ploughed yet? )

Nah, I'm just getting ready. :-)

and then the kids are still up........

i only now understand my parents when i was little....

 
 
The only thing worse than Friday the 13th is Friday the 8th!!!
 
12 days to go
 
Mischek:
12 days to go
13
 
Vladon:

you can check :-) the shamanic picture is very provocative

although if there wasn't a green neck there, who knows what to think about.

The neck is photoshopped.
 
Silent:
The neck is photoshopped.

No, he came and ruined everything (( but what about the high?

How to live.

 
Oops, too much. I'll keep that in mind for the future.
 
Yoschik:
There used to be posts on 'How it works'. Broadening your horizons? :)
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