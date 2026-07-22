Interesting and Humour - page 981
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have you ploughed yet? )
Nah, I'm just getting ready. :-)
and then the kids are still up........
i only now understand my parents when i was little....
12 days to go
you can check :-) the shamanic picture is very provocative
although if there wasn't a green neck there, who knows what to think about.
The neck is photoshopped.
No, he came and ruined everything (( but what about the high?
How to live.