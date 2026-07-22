Interesting and Humour - page 3097
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Customer generosity psto.
I should suggest it here in freelance for fun )
This order is already in the news %)
https://lenta.ru/news/2016/06/23/prisma_econom/
German politician says hello to people of more than 40 genders
Steffen Königer, a member of the conservative Alternative for Germany party, said hello to people of more than 40 genders when he addressed the Bundestag.
In this way the politician opposed the bill "Increasing Gender Diversity and Against Homophobia in Brandenburg" and "For the Granting of Equal Rights to All Minorities in Brandenburg".
P.S. Personal: the adoption of this law makes me want to hug the State Duma deputies... And cry.
https://meduza.io/feature/2016/06/24/paket-yarovoy-ubivaet-internet-kompanii-i-pokushaetsya-na-chastnuyu-zhizn-i-vot-pochemu
Composer Ludovico Einaudi played the piano on the high seas
Yesterday, the Russian State Duma passed in the second and third readings the so-called "Anti-Terrorist Law Package" which, among other things, contains new measures to control the Internet.
P.S. Personal: the adoption of this law makes me want to hug the State Duma deputies... And cry.
https://meduza.io/feature/2016/06/24/paket-yarovoy-ubivaet-internet-kompanii-i-pokushaetsya-na-chastnuyu-zhizn-i-vot-pochemu
For Lyking and reposting on the internet - up to 7 years.
For whistleblowing - up to 7 years.
To prison - from the age of 14.
And to moderators, facilitation of terrorist activities. Also prison.