Interesting and Humour - page 3097

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Igor Konyashin:

Customer generosity psto.

I should suggest it here in freelance for fun )
 
Комбинатор:
I should suggest it here in freelance for fun )

This order is already in the news %)

https://lenta.ru/news/2016/06/23/prisma_econom/

На сайте для фрилансеров предложили создать аналог Prisma за семь тысяч рублей
На сайте для фрилансеров предложили создать аналог Prisma за семь тысяч рублей
  • 2016.06.23
  • Фото: страница Prisma Studio в Facebook
  • lenta.ru
На сайте для фрилансеров Fl.ru один из заказчиков разместил объявление о поиске разработчика аналога приложения Prisma для операционной системы Android. Заплатить работнику автор заявки готов всего семь тысяч рублей. Объявление о поиске фрилансера было опубликовано во вторник, 21 июня. Кроме того, заказчик Prisma для Android сообщил о сжатых...
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German politician says hello to people of more than 40 genders

Steffen Königer, a member of the conservative Alternative for Germany party, said hello to people of more than 40 genders when he addressed the Bundestag.
In this way the politician opposed the bill "Increasing Gender Diversity and Against Homophobia in Brandenburg" and "For the Granting of Equal Rights to All Minorities in Brandenburg".

 
Cigarette smoke
 
 
 
Yesterday, the Russian State Duma passed in second and third reading the so-called "Anti-Terrorism Package", containing, among other things, new measures to control the Internet.

P.S. Personal: the adoption of this law makes me want to hug the State Duma deputies... And cry.

https://meduza.io/feature/2016/06/24/paket-yarovoy-ubivaet-internet-kompanii-i-pokushaetsya-na-chastnuyu-zhizn-i-vot-pochemu
«Пакет Яровой» убивает интернет-компании и покушается на частную жизнь. И вот почему — Meduza
«Пакет Яровой» убивает интернет-компании и покушается на частную жизнь. И вот почему — Meduza
  • meduza.io
Закон предписывает операторам связи и «организаторам распространения информации» (ими могут быть признаны любые сайты; реестр ведет Роскомнадзор) хранить все данные, переданные пользователями. Это гигантский объем данных: все производители мира должны работать только на Россию в течение семи лет, чтобы создать столько инфраструктуры для...
 

Composer Ludovico Einaudi played the piano on the high seas


 
Aleksey Levashov:
Yesterday, the Russian State Duma passed in the second and third readings the so-called "Anti-Terrorist Law Package" which, among other things, contains new measures to control the Internet.

P.S. Personal: the adoption of this law makes me want to hug the State Duma deputies... And cry.

https://meduza.io/feature/2016/06/24/paket-yarovoy-ubivaet-internet-kompanii-i-pokushaetsya-na-chastnuyu-zhizn-i-vot-pochemu

For Lyking and reposting on the internet - up to 7 years.

For whistleblowing - up to 7 years.

To prison - from the age of 14.

And to moderators, facilitation of terrorist activities. Also prison.

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