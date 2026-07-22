Interesting and Humour - page 3110

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http://sdelanounas.ru/blogs/79102/

Спущен на воду атомный ледокол «Арктика»
Спущен на воду атомный ледокол «Арктика»
  • sdelanounas.ru
Сегодня в Санкт-Петербурге со стапеля «А» ООО «Балтийский завод — судостроение» спущен на воду универсальный атомный двухосадочный ледокол «Арктика» проекта 22220 (ЛК-60Я). «Арктика» — головное судно новой сериии атомных ледоколов, которые идут на смену атомным ледоколам типа «Арктика» проекта 1052. От своих предшественников ледоколы проекта...
 
http://sdelanounas.ru/blogs/77024/
Совершил первый полёт 6-й экземпляр Т-50
Совершил первый полёт 6-й экземпляр Т-50
  • sdelanounas.ru
Сегодня в Комсомольске-на-Амуре совершил свой первый полёт 6-й опытный экземпляр истребителя 5-го поколения Т-50 (ПАК ФА). Самолёт изготовлен Комсомольским-на-Амуре авиационным заводом им. Ю.А. Гагарина, являющимся филиалом ПАО «Компания «Сухой».Даты первых полётов:Т-50-1 — 29 января 2010 годаТ-50-2 — 3 марта 2011 годаТ-50-3 — 22 ноября...
[Deleted]  

stole a picture from the English part...

I liked it too much.

NOT IN AUSTRALIA WANTS TO EAT YOU (although who knows what he has in mind)

 
How to make big money? Harvard scientists' version.

http://shkolazhizni.ru/money/articles/43722/
Как заработать большие деньги? Версия ученых Гарварда
Как заработать большие деньги? Версия ученых Гарварда
  • votes: 753
  • 2011.03.03
  • Михаил Груздев
  • shkolazhizni.ru
Наверное, каждый человек задает себе вопрос: «Куда деваются деньги и почему их вечно не хватает?» Ответа на этот вопрос люди до сих пор не знают. А на вопрос «Как заработать нереально огромные деньги?» ученые Гарварда, кажется, нашли ответ. Он оказался прост до банальности. Итак, на вопросы: 1. Как заработать денег много? 2. Как...
 
Buchanan's scandalous address to Obama.

But someone finally had to tell the truth... even if it's not politically correct!

http://www.liveinternet.ru/users/4198118/post393664301/
ОБРАЩЕНИЕ БЮХЭНЭНА к ОБАМЕ.. Обсуждение на LiveInternet - Российский Сервис Онлайн-Дневников
ОБРАЩЕНИЕ БЮХЭНЭНА к ОБАМЕ.. Обсуждение на LiveInternet - Российский Сервис Онлайн-Дневников
  • Ротмистр
  • www.liveinternet.ru
Они достигли высочайшего уровня свободы и процветания, какого негры планеты когда-либо знали. Jeremiah Wright (бывший проповедник семьи Обамы) должен на коленях благодарить Бога за то, что он Американец.                                                                          Второе, ни в одной стране не было сделано столько для чёрных...
 
Roman Busarov:

stole a picture from the English part...

I liked it too much.

NOT IN AUSTRALIA WANTS TO EAT YOU (though who knows what he has in mind)

What's the beast?
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
What kind of animal?
The Australian pygmy possum is a cute, funny-looking animal, up to 30cm long (the tail is more than half the length).
It lives in tree canopies, hollows and cavities under the bark. It feeds on fruit, as well as a variety of crickets and other insects.
 
.
Умные часы смогут определить пин-код банковской карты
Умные часы смогут определить пин-код банковской карты
  • 2016.07.06
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 6 июля. INTERFAX.RU - Исследователи из Бингемтонского университета разработали алгоритм, который позволяет с помощью показаний датчиков умных часов или фитнес-трекера с высокой точностью определить вводимый при помощи клавиатуры пароль или пин-код. О результатах своегоисследования авторы рассказали на конференции ASIACCS 2016 в Сиане...
 

Could Alexander Barykin have anticipated such an interpretation of his hit...

 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
The Australian pygmy possum is a funny, cute little beast, up to 30cm long (the tail is more than half the length).
It lives in tree canopies, hollows and cavities under the bark. It feeds on fruits, as well as a variety of crickets and other insects.
Thank you for your comprehensive answer.)
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