Interesting and Humour - page 3110
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http://sdelanounas.ru/blogs/79102/
stole a picture from the English part...
I liked it too much.
NOT IN AUSTRALIA WANTS TO EAT YOU (although who knows what he has in mind)
http://shkolazhizni.ru/money/articles/43722/
But someone finally had to tell the truth... even if it's not politically correct!
http://www.liveinternet.ru/users/4198118/post393664301/
stole a picture from the English part...
I liked it too much.
NOT IN AUSTRALIA WANTS TO EAT YOU (though who knows what he has in mind)
What kind of animal?
It lives in tree canopies, hollows and cavities under the bark. It feeds on fruit, as well as a variety of crickets and other insects.
Could Alexander Barykin have anticipated such an interpretation of his hit...
The Australian pygmy possum is a funny, cute little beast, up to 30cm long (the tail is more than half the length).
It lives in tree canopies, hollows and cavities under the bark. It feeds on fruits, as well as a variety of crickets and other insects.