Interesting and Humour - page 4050

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Dmitry Fedoseev:

How's that? Vera is the father and Nadia is the son?

It's the usual Freudian way with you two.

 
Andrew Petras:

The usual Freudian way with you.


Are you cooler than Freud and Einstein put together?

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Are you cooler than Freud and Einstein put together?

Is it arousing? Or is it the liver again?

LOL

 
Andrew Petras:

Stirring? Or is it the liver again?

LOL


Schizophrenic?

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

The man just has a sense of humour == NULL. Poor guy...

I have as much sense of humour as you have brains. Poor little...

If you want to make it look like humour, then make it a choice to just watch others vote or rank yourself among the critters. That will be the humour then, when you count how many on the forum who don't respect themselves.

What makes you think that if a person doesn't know, doesn't think about the number of idiots on this forum, he should classify himself as ..... For those who are about to watch this poll, it's ALREADY REMOVED.

 

Autumn:

Autumn

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:


Volchansky's posts are quite funny and interesting, and the stories are very entertaining.

There are no complaints about the content of his posts and neither is he himself.

 

Autumn in the city:

Autumn in the city

 
Alexey Viktorov:

No complaints about the content of his posts, nor himself.


And I'm a reptiloid, so what?

 

Autumn


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