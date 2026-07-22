Interesting and Humour - page 4050
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How's that? Vera is the father and Nadia is the son?
It's the usual Freudian way with you two.
The usual Freudian way with you.
Are you cooler than Freud and Einstein put together?
Are you cooler than Freud and Einstein put together?
Is it arousing? Or is it the liver again?
LOL
Stirring? Or is it the liver again?
LOL
Schizophrenic?
The man just has a sense of humour == NULL. Poor guy...
I have as much sense of humour as you have brains. Poor little...
If you want to make it look like humour, then make it a choice to just watch others vote or rank yourself among the critters. That will be the humour then, when you count how many on the forum who don't respect themselves.
What makes you think that if a person doesn't know, doesn't think about the number of idiots on this forum, he should classify himself as ..... For those who are about to watch this poll, it's ALREADY REMOVED.
Autumn:
There are no complaints about the content of his posts and neither is he himself.
Autumn in the city:
No complaints about the content of his posts, nor himself.
And I'm a reptiloid, so what?