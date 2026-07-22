Interesting and Humour - page 557
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
http://top.rbc.ru/society/30/08/2012/666963.shtml
I don't understand modern Russian at all, please translate this phrase into Russian
http://top.rbc.ru/society/30/08/2012/666963.shtml
I don't understand modern Russian at all, please translate this phrase into Russian
R.I.P.
R.I.P.
The first Russian tablet, called Romos, has been presented to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, ITAR-TASS reported. The novelty is due to be released by the end of this year and is intended mainly for employees of the Russian Defence Ministry, which implies that the device has special functionality and is able to work in the field.
Russian android
A modified version of Android with the same name will be used as the software platform in the RoMOS tablet computer. According to Andrei Starikovsky, director general of the RPC at the NRNU MII Technopark, who presented the development, this OS has all the functionality of Android, but does not contain tacit options to send user data to Google. The tablet itself will have a 10-inch touchscreen display and wireless connectivity options.
The main functions of the tablet RomOS, it is assumed, will be the storage of important information and maps, navigation GLONASS, etc., and the gadget will be released in two versions - standard and military (the latter in a shockproof and waterproof case). Some of the components will be imported, while the assembly will be carried out at the Central Research Institute of the Ministry of Defence. At the same time, Romos will not have access to Google Play, but will offer its own service. The tablet will retail for a minimum of 15,000 roubles.
http://www.ferra.ru/ru/epads/news/2012/08/30/RoMOS/?utm_source=news_block&from=rss