Interesting and Humour - page 4532
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A historian and art historian talking about philology. It is a strange tendency in recent years to speak out of turn, but to pry into another subject in which there is an obvious lack of knowledge. About the similarity between Russian and Sanskrit it is such a played up cliché and it has long been proved that there are no more similarities than between Russian and Arabic.
Find the Krishna Bhagaval Gita somewhere, it has Sanskrit, transliteration and translation (commentary, of course, is not worth reading). Where is the similarity with Russian, that one can get so dazed, there is no resemblance at all, not even a hint of it.
you "reasoner" are talking nonsense again
You "reasoner" is being silly again.
Do you have any other familiar words besides "stupid"?
A historian and art historian talking about philology. It is a strange tendency in recent years to speak out of turn on a topic other than one's own, in which there is an obvious lack of knowledge. About the similarity between Russian and Sanskrit it is such a played up cliché and it has long been proved that there are no more similarities than between Russian and Arabic.
Find the Krishna Bhagaval Gita somewhere, it has Sanskrit, transliteration and translation (commentary, of course, is not worth reading). Where is the resemblance to Russian, that you can get overwhelmed by it, there is no resemblance at all, not even a hint of it.
You can find an interview on the Net with an Indian linguist, a specialist in Sanskrit, who travelled to the Urals. He was shocked to discover that he understood Russian. And that his deceased friend, who had studied this particular form of Sanskrit, would have been happy.
In Russia, apart from the western part, there are many names of rivers, etc., with Sanskrit and Hindu names of gods.
The Russian numerous pagan pantheon included such gods as Vyshen (Vishnu?) and Kryshen (Krishna?).
Here is the Sanskrit count: one, two, three, chatur... No hint of resemblance?
You will find an interview online with an Indian linguist, a Sanskrit specialist, who travelled beyond the Urals. He was shocked to discover that he understood Russian perfectly. And that his deceased friend, who had studied just such a dialect of Sanskrit, would have been happy.
In Russia, apart from the western part, there are many names of rivers, etc., with Sanskrit and Hindu names of gods.
The Russian numerous pagan pantheon included such gods as Vyshen (Vishnu?) and Kryshen (Krishna?).
Here is the Sanskrit count: one, two, three, chatur... No hint of resemblance?
What are the similarities between Vishnu and Vyshen and between Krishna and Kryshen? One can find similarities between any language. And where did these Kryshen and Vysheni come from in the Slavic pantheon? And then where are some Shyshen and Shaktinya?
There is no Vyshen and Kryshen in the Slavic pantheon and never was.
Kryshen(Kryshny) (in India he was called Krishna) is a fictitious neo-pagan god from the literary works of A.I.Asov, ostensibly the son of the Almighty and goddess Maya. Among ancient Russian gods, such asRod,Svarog,Perun and others, Kryshen is usually rightly omitted, because it is a travesty of modern Krishnaism.
There is a tale about this Indian linguist, nobody argues with it, but there is no fake on the net. And in that version of this story, which I read, he was not able to understand Russian speech fluently, and he caught only some phrases at a certain moment. Which phrases and which dialect - the story hides (which is not surprising!). He could have just been hallucinating.
In the Sanskrit account, only 2 and 3 are similar to Russian, but 6 and 9 are similar to English, and 0 is similar to the name Sunday in English.
---
Here is a mute Bhagavad-Gita in Russian letters:
dharma-kshetra kuru-kshetra samaveta yuyutsavah
mamakah pandavashe chaiwa kim akurvata sanjaya
sanjaya uvacha
drishtva tu pandavanikam vyudham durjodhanas tada
achariyam upasangamya raja vachanam abravit
pashyayitam pandu-putranam acharjam mahatim chamum
vyudham drupada-putrena tava shishyena dhimata
atra shura maheshv-asa bhimarjuna-sama yudhi
yuyudhano viratash cha drupadash cha maha-rathah
dhrishtaketush chekitanah kashirajash cha viryavan
purujit kuntibhojash cha shaibyash cha narara-pungavah
yudhamanyush cha vikranta uttamaujash cha virjavan
saubhadro draupadeyash cha sarva eva maha-rathah
asmakam tu vishishishta yeh tan nibodha dvijottama
nayaka mama sainyasya samjnartham tan bravimi te
How can you get drunk or what to get drunk with to find similarity with Russian?
A historian and art historian talking about philology. It is a strange tendency in recent years to speak out of turn on a topic other than one's own, in which there is an obvious lack of knowledge. About the similarity between Russian and Sanskrit it is such a played up cliché and it has long been proved that there are no more similarities than between Russian and Arabic.
Find the Krishna Bhagaval Gita somewhere, it has Sanskrit, transliteration and translation (commentary, of course, is not worth reading). Where there is any resemblance to Russian, that one can get overwhelmed by it, there is no resemblance at all, not even a hint of it.
I'll double it,
some words, especially old everyday words, are phonetically similar, and not only Russian, as the Proto-Indo-European substrate,
but let someone try real Sanskrit to make sure it's completely unrealistic,
in the process of borrowing, every word undergoes a change, sometimes a very serious change,
sometimes the original PIE root becomes almost unrecognisable,
a reconstruction of the word "milk" for example herehttps://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/Reconstruction:Proto-Slavic/melko
As for the "Arctic homeland of the Aryans" hypothesis, of course it is nonsense that does not stand up to any criticism.
You're confused, Sergei...
The birches, roundels, kokoshnikas, milk (and many, many other things) are not China, they are Russia.
.
Wo. Australian band The Cat Empire. Who's to say they're not Russian gypsies?
1. I don't know about the linguist's tales, I saw his interview where he talked about it, in a documentary. It also showed examples of swastikas in Indian, Russian, Scandinavian culture. Real place names in Russia, with signposts by rivers and villages. Huge production and hoax?
2. If you ask a foreigner to transliterate from Old Slavonic to English and back to Cyrillic, none of the Russians will understand. Nor will they find any resemblance.
3. the dialects in Sanskrit differ as much as the Slavic languages - Russian, Bulgarian, Serbian. When the Bulgarians spoke among themselves, I did not understand them AT ALL.
I am afraid that I am not an expert to discuss this subject further. Just a lover of our country's history, a lover of geopolitics, and having interacted with representatives of many nations of the world.