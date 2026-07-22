Interesting and Humour - page 3093
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I watch social media (Twitter, Facebook) every morning to catch the most popular topics, etc.
Here are the most popular quotes from last night. Any one of these quotes could be a headline in a newspaper article.
I'm quoting naugat without choosing.
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Good morning.
It reminds me of an old joke. A long time ago there was a programme on TV called "Around the Laughs", hosted by A.A. Ivanov. And in that programme there was a section "What could it mean?" Some picture was exhibited and the audience was asked to think of a funny name for it.
They did, one time, a picture of an obscene, homosexual content. One of the viewers sent in a list of funny names for the picture, he was called up on stage and asked to tell them how he managed to come up with so many titles in such a short time.
- It's very simple, he replied, I had the Pravda newspaper with me and I simply copied the headlines from it...
These are all quotes that fit the title of this picture too.
An old joke comes to mind. A long time ago there was a programme on television called "Around the Laughs", hosted by A.A. Ivanov. And in this programme there was a column "What it would mean". The audience was asked to come up with a funny name for the picture.
They did, one time, a picture of an obscene, homosexual content. One of the viewers sent in a list of funny names for the picture, he was called up on stage and asked to tell how he managed to come up with so many titles in such a short time.
- It's very simple, he replied, I have the Pravda newspaper with me and I simply copied the titles from it...
All these quotations also fit the title of this picture.
humour section...
The Russian national team wanted to get out of the group at Euro 2016 =)
:-) reminds me of an echo from a bygone era.
.... NEVER
you can't build a house higher than
you can't have a salary higher than
you can't have a cottage bigger than 6 acres
http://art.mirtesen.ru/blog/43984183422/Neveroyatnyie-kotokustyi%2c-kotoryie-p
Nettlebox. A film about the production of 3D tables in Voronezh >>>
Official website: http://nttl.ru/ru
Do you hear that sound too?