Interesting and Humour - page 3093

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Sergey Golubev:
I watch social media (Twitter, Facebook) every morning to catch the most popular topics, etc.

Here are the most popular quotes from last night. Any one of these quotes could be a headline in a newspaper article.
I'm quoting naugat without choosing.

------

  • Turned it off... I can't watch it.
  • Or in Brazil to recruit youngsters in the favelas.
  • I can't breathe.
  • On top of that, the commentator is a half-wit optimist.
  • it's a game named after Mudko...
  • With salaries like these, why else would they score?
  • I'm speechless, you assholes.
  • If only they ran! Playing football is not shaking your head.
  • Tonight's match was a disaster.
  • It's been 25 years now.
  • I'd run for less money.
  • and I guess the goal was to lose!
  • Who were they playing?

-----

Good morning.

It reminds me of an old joke. A long time ago there was a programme on TV called "Around the Laughs", hosted by A.A. Ivanov. And in that programme there was a section "What could it mean?" Some picture was exhibited and the audience was asked to think of a funny name for it.

They did, one time, a picture of an obscene, homosexual content. One of the viewers sent in a list of funny names for the picture, he was called up on stage and asked to tell them how he managed to come up with so many titles in such a short time.

- It's very simple, he replied, I had the Pravda newspaper with me and I simply copied the headlines from it...

These are all quotes that fit the title of this picture too.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

An old joke comes to mind. A long time ago there was a programme on television called "Around the Laughs", hosted by A.A. Ivanov. And in this programme there was a column "What it would mean". The audience was asked to come up with a funny name for the picture.

They did, one time, a picture of an obscene, homosexual content. One of the viewers sent in a list of funny names for the picture, he was called up on stage and asked to tell how he managed to come up with so many titles in such a short time.

- It's very simple, he replied, I have the Pravda newspaper with me and I simply copied the titles from it...

All these quotations also fit the title of this picture.

[Deleted]  

humour section...

The Russian national team wanted to get out of the group at Euro 2016 =)

 
 
Sergey Golubev:




:-) reminds me of an echo from a bygone era.


.... NEVER


you can't build a house higher than

you can't have a salary higher than

you can't have a cottage bigger than 6 acres

 
 
Richard Saunders' incredible catcalls.

http://art.mirtesen.ru/blog/43984183422/Neveroyatnyie-kotokustyi%2c-kotoryie-p
Невероятные котокусты, которые покорили сердца миллионов уже с первого взгляда
Невероятные котокусты, которые покорили сердца миллионов уже с первого взгляда
  • art.mirtesen.ru
Представьте себе такую картину. Вы идете по аллее великолепного, ухоженного английского сада. И вдруг, свернув за угол, видите лежащую, огромных размеров зеленого кота, которая отдыхает возле озера. …
 

Nettlebox. A film about the production of 3D tables in Voronezh >>>

Official website: http://nttl.ru/ru



Nettlebox. Фильм о производстве 3D столов в Воронеже
  • sdelanounas.ru
Nettle- российский разработчик голографических дисплеев на базе технологии motionparallax3D. Наряду с производством высокотехнологичного оборудования, команда Nettle предлагает услуги по визуализации проектов заказчика на NettleBox под ключ. Коллектив компании работает на рынке интерактивной визуализации с 2007 года.С 2012 года компания Nettle...
 
Today is World Giraffe Day

 


Do you hear that sound too?

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