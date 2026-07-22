Interesting and Humour - page 1806
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No. Don't. Let them hang the cats. And eat them.
They'll eat whatever they hang. They'll let Vitya go.
So, did I tell you this morning that we will be in the EU by tonight? Since the foreign ambassadors are jumping on the Maidans, it is the final fiasco for the 22-year illusion of independence. That's it, there will be no movie.
Just type your answer to the problem, you mystery man.
For $13,000, Englishman Brandon Grimshaw bought a tiny uninhabited island in the Seychelles and moved there permanently.
Don't. Don't . Let them hang the cats. And eat them.
They'll eat whatever they hang. They'll let Vitya go.
So, did I tell you this morning that we will be in the EU by tonight? Since the foreign ambassadors are jumping on the Maidans, it is the final fiasco for the 22-year illusion of independence. That is it, there will be no movie.
Print your answer to the problem, you enigmatic one.
We will have to wait, though.
Show me the accession paper first. You like paper.
Our keen eye keeps an eye on the hedgehogs...
He's not talking about dogs, but he's awake for cats.
You should protest against these stupid proverbs, - hang all the dogs, that's where the dog is buried, more than one dog was eaten ... Who came up with that?
We'll wait, though.
Show me the membership paper first, you love paper.
He's not talking about the dogs, he's talking about the cats.
you go ahead and protest against those silly proverbs, -
♪ and who came up with that? ♪
- Hang all the dogs,
- that's where the dog is buried,
- more than one dog got eaten ...
Answer:
Freedom to the dogs! Praise be to all the doctors in the world!
- Inquisition
- cemetery workers
- Koreans
Answer:
Freedom to the dogs! Praise be to all the doctors in the world!
- Inquisition
- cemetery workers
- Koreans