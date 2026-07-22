Interesting and Humour - page 1806

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Englishman Brandon Grimshaw bought a tiny uninhabited island in the Seychelles for $13,000 and moved there permanently.

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Yoschik:
No. Don't. Let them hang the cats. And eat them.

They'll eat whatever they hang. They'll let Vitya go.

So, did I tell you this morning that we will be in the EU by tonight? Since the foreign ambassadors are jumping on the Maidans, it is the final fiasco for the 22-year illusion of independence. That's it, there will be no movie.

Just type your answer to the problem, you mystery man.

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newdigital:
For $13,000, Englishman Brandon Grimshaw bought a tiny uninhabited island in the Seychelles and moved there permanently.

Give me the number of a realtor. I'll buy an island, too, and move away.
 
Yoschik:
Don't. Don't . Let them hang the cats. And eat them.
We have a keen eye for hedgehogs...
 
alexx_v:

They'll eat whatever they hang. They'll let Vitya go.

So, did I tell you this morning that we will be in the EU by tonight? Since the foreign ambassadors are jumping on the Maidans, it is the final fiasco for the 22-year illusion of independence. That is it, there will be no movie.

Print your answer to the problem, you enigmatic one.

We will have to wait, though.

Show me the accession paper first. You like paper.

 
artmedia70:
Our keen eye keeps an eye on the hedgehogs...

He's not talking about dogs, but he's awake for cats.

You should protest against these stupid proverbs, - hang all the dogs, that's where the dog is buried, more than one dog was eaten ... Who came up with that?

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Yoschik:

We'll wait, though.

Show me the membership paper first, you love paper.

No, you're the one who likes paper, demanding shredded paper from me, and I like order.
[Deleted]  
Yoschik: ... Who came up with that?
life? the Koreans?
 
Yoschik:

He's not talking about the dogs, he's talking about the cats.

you go ahead and protest against those silly proverbs, -

  1. Hang all the dogs,
  2. that's where the dog is buried,
  3. more than one dog got eaten ...
♪ and who came up with that? ♪

Answer:

  1. Inquisition
  2. cemetery workers
  3. Koreans
Freedom to the dogs! Praise be to all the doctors in the world!
 
artmedia70:

Answer:

  1. Inquisition
  2. cemetery workers
  3. Koreans
Freedom to the dogs! Praise be to all the doctors in the world!
Well done, well done. Not like that...
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