Interesting and Humour - page 3690
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I will write it ))))
In honour of the coming events, there's a playlist of the full selection. Let's go!
Phil the Power, Genji the Nave Dai!
WOW
Maybe the Outriders?
and Captain Power? and Voltrans.
The picture is from a series of harsh proctologist's everyday life.
PS. the masons are shitting all over the building again.
Yuriy Zaytsev:
This is where I'd go fishing. Not just for the fish, but for the soul. Sit around with one rod.
People are like people when they've had a drink.)
a married man prefers silence!
The week was reasonably rational