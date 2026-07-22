Interesting and Humour - page 1032
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But it's time to go to the doctor. I say hello doctor, I have two bears, and I'm kind of a bear myself.
http://olgin-ugolok.livejournal.com/547913.html
What I saw was missing in the options - the Russian coat of arms.
Now I do not know how to live :(
And I saw this. It looks the most like it to me. )))
Once the Sochi Olympics flame goes out, it will probably be impossible to buy tickets to leave the country ))
I wonder if the buildings for the games are made of the same non-iron concrete.
http://bednenkiy.livejournal.com/57584.html
And I saw this. It looks the most like it to me. )))
That's okay, it'll make it easier to get along with the doctor.)
- And today doctor, we are going to discuss hip disease, what do you think about osteochondrosis of the femoral head
That's OK, it'll be easier to get along with the doctor.)
- And today doctor we are going to discuss hip disease, what do you think about osteochondrosis of the femoral head
What a change of pace.
Is that what you mean? )))
What I saw was missing from the options - the Russian coat of arms.
Now I don't know how to live :(
Is that what you mean? )))
aristotle wrote about this association a long time ago in "politics" - it is "morally underdeveloped being".
Aristotle ? about the russian coat of arms ? in a Rorschach test ?
Bolkonsky TO THE DOCTOR . BEGOOM