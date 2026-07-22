Interesting and Humour - page 2239
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There's a mistake there in the article. It was yellow rubber, not grey.
the grey one is a tourniquet and was in the car's first aid kit.
But the chicest was considered to be a 4mm tyre strip. it had the strongest kick.
The grey one is a tourniquet, it was in the car's first-aid kit.
But the chicest was considered to be a 4mm tyre strip. it had the strongest kickback.
The grey one is a tourniquet and was in the first aid kit.
but the chicest thing was a 4mm tyre strip. That's what had the most kick.
There were no such tourniquets in the car first aid kit. The car kit had a blood tourniquet, it would have been crimson (or brown). Maybe there were some grey ones and they were suitable for a slingshot, I don't know. But that blood-stopping tourniquet wasn't suitable for a slingshot.
The slingshots were made of tape used in physiotherapy rooms. It's about 4 or 5 cm wide and about 2 mm thick. The pharmacy had two types of tape, grey and yellow. Yellow was in short supply, as soon as it appeared, it was sold out immediately.
About the slingshot being able to break a bottle of champagne from three metres away - rubbish. A good slingshot is a terrifying weapon in capable hands, you can break a bottle of champagne from 50 metres.
And the round one was much farther.
Yes, that was an option, too.
The slingshots were made from tape used in physiotherapy rooms for tying. It was about 4-5 cm wide and about 2mm thick.
What children used to do for fun in the USSR.
Oh, man. It's catchy.
Forgot the traffic. It was like an epidemic. Cologne corks, creams, etc. Well, festival, prince, god, etc.
Oh, man. It's caught on.
Forgot the traffic. There was an epidemic. Cologne corks, creams, etc. Well, festival, prince, god, etc.
And the lids, remember? Peach, lemonade and beer lids were taken. Then you flattened the edges of the lid and turned it into a "pancake". The game options were to hit one lid on the other, and if the second lid turned over, you won. Or you build a pile of such lids and throw a spanner into the pile.