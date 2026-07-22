Interesting and Humour - page 1040
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If it's a motherboard, you don't have to worry - it'll die and die.
Have you reinstalled the firmware since the slowdown started?
If not, it's only six months old.)
I'm gonna go look for a beeper table for the windup events.
no blue, if left for a long time, goes into reboot
I have tons of free RAM and hard drive space
Disks have tons of free space , drive sharing speed is ok , all tests are ok
except for the video card test on the shaggy bagel
feels like the motherboard is not communicating well with the widget
processor load is minimal
except for the winky bagel video game test.
Are the firmware drivers new?
If it goes into overload, look in the system log to see what it's fighting. What kind of system is it?
No blue, if left for a long time, it goes into reset
1. Going to restart - in 90% is a blue screen, which you do not see.
2. Have you checked the system log? (control panel - administration - view events)
3. On the forum someone wrote that such intermittent beeps were caused by HDD, bads went.
Try uninstalling the drivers from the control panel and then installing them again.
Shaggy Bagel has burned more than one video card, it turns out.
Tried it. 1280*1024 7fps
Bummer.
What does that mean?
It's funny, but the problem could even be in the PSU.