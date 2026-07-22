Interesting and Humour - page 476

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[Deleted]  
A squad of police led by the head of the police department raided a casino in Moscow. With tears in their eyes, they took out the card tables and roulette - another revenue point closed, which no pay rise will cover.
 

Scientist takes his brain out and implants it in a robot to become immortal!

http://health.mail.ru/news/130980/

[Deleted]  
- Attention! Finally, a gang of grannies purposely creating a queue at savings banks has been apprehended.
 
peripatetikos:
- Attention! Finally, a gang of grannies purposely creating a queue at savings banks has been apprehended.
Yes!!!
 
FAQ:

The birch will be soft, and it rots well, so it's not good for garden furniture. if this table is really made of the declared materials:

material:

ash, maple.

...

ash maple ))
 

That's why I served in the Border Troops, happy holiday to you =)

vdv

vdv

vdv

 
Zeleniy:

That's why I served in the Border Troops...

Therefore, it is because:

lurk(c)
В праздничный день гопота в голубых беретах должна: искупаться в фонтанах — СВЯТОЕ!, 
побуцкаться с ментами — если будут мешать, да и вообще,
менты же ж, и факультативное (в 90-е — обязательное), 
посетить рынки, дабы русских людей не обижали. Ещё очень популярен фокус с разбиванием бутылки о башку ВДВшника, 
который окружающее быдло принимает как нечто феноменальное. 

Кроме того, непременным атрибутом дня ВДВ являются разборки между — Труъ и не Труъ десантниками и выяснение трушности «Ты где служил, 
чо форму напялил?! Кто десант, ты десант?!, 
На нах ёпта!»

or because:

lurk(c)
В качестве ложки мёда в бочке дёгтя стоит отметить тот факт, что среди ВДВшников всё-таки встречаются адекватные личности, 
активно не участвующие в столь китчевом ура-патриотическом гулянии. Они знают, 
что для того чтобы показать свою принадлежность к элите российской армии вовсе не обязательно пьяными высовываться по пояс из 
машин с флагами, 
хрипеть и клаксонить, дебоширить и ходить на ушах. Свою честь, 
своё небо и свой голубой берет они хранят просто в своём сердце.

???

 
notused:

Therefore, it is because:

or because:

???

Absolutely agree.

Going to work this morning, I see women with children standing at the bus stop (apparently to kindergarten/school) and among them blue berets drinking beer...

 

The Ukrainian boxer knocked his opponent down twice, but the judges gave the victory to the Briton with the score tied.

Sorry I couldn't put the video in - I couldn't find it on youtube.

There's also a commentator (compared to the tedious commentators of the Klitschko fights). If I'm not mistaken, it's Alina Shaternikova:

Заслуженный мастер спорта Украины (бокс); 
Завоевывала титулы чемпионки Европы по профессиональному боксу по версии WIBF (Women International Boxing Federation) 
в весе до 48 кг и чемпионки мира по профессиональному боксу по версии WBF (World Boxing Federation) в весе до 51 кг; 
действующая чемпионка мира по версии GBU в весе до 52,163 кг 
 

I remember going home as a demobee. There were about 20 of us, standing in the vestibule, smoking a little drunk, telling bikes, and everyone was in a great mood. And then some civilian our age declares in the top of his voice. I think that those who were in the army are morons. After a pause, not everyone had time to shout at him, he fell down.

And leave alone what is left of the Berets. For all their bravado and bathing in fountains, most of these guys are capable of giving their lives, as it does not sound like a bogeyman.

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