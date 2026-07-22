Interesting and Humour - page 3265
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The dog shakes it off
Photo of an aircraft taking off from an aerodrome with a slow shutter speed
The dog dives for the hoop
http://perly.ru/kureznye-novosti/novosti-iz-zhizni-obshhestva/1374-u-papy-mamy-i-ih-dochki-den-rozhdeniya-v-odin-den.html
In the news that Dad and Mum had the same birthday and had a daughter on the same day, this is what surprised me.
It said.
''It's also interesting that even English bookmakers have taken notice of the event, saying that if the couple had placed a bet that their daughter would be born, as they did, on August 1, Bollingall would now be multi-millionaires, because such a bet would be valued at around 48 million to one.''
How did the bookmakers come up with a 1 in 48 million probability figure? Multiply 365*365*365 ? So can I. What about different reproductive activity at different times of the year and abstinence on certain days for religious reasons ?
http://perly.ru/kureznye-novosti/novosti-iz-zhizni-obshhestva/1374-u-papy-mamy-i-ih-dochki-den-rozhdeniya-v-odin-den.html
Oh, you've read my mind - I was wondering what to call it. At first, as soon as I saw it, I thought it was really a crowbar, but then it became clear that it was a "pneumolome".
Yes that's exactly what the man is on the surface and mostly chipping away at the edges. His pneumolom goes not BEFORE but AFTER the sucker-crush. So a special communications cable won't be helped by it. It's no substitute for a regular shovel.