Interesting and Humour - page 1856
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So... thinking out loud. The grandfather was knocked down, sledgehammered. The pedestal remains. We should erect a stone phallus there. If anything, he'll be guilty later.
So... Newspapers are full of headlines: "Free Ukraine freed from the shackles of Phallus the Enslaver!!!" Sounds proud. Right. Mysterious. Wicked.
Then we can put a stone vagina there. Then break-victory-get rid of it.
Whatever the child needs... As long as it doesn't think...
What's up? You got a piece of the idol?
The wretched orthodox who think that believing in a dead Jew is better than believing in communist ideals.
They are ready to destroy all the values their mothers and fathers lived by, because they believe those values are false.
The drama of the situation is that they publish their joy at the destruction of communist monuments
on the web with equipment created wholly or partially under the leadership of the Communist Party as well, but already in China.
This fact at the same time underlines their stupidity.
P.S. I love Ukraine.
Good morning
Artist Gleb Golubetsky
Maybe we should also remember the territory of the USA before 1600 or Russia before the time of Peter the Great?
or were these gifts not given by the warriors? like from under the pillow. :)
Who fought? The tsar? The ethnos of that region fought.
It's a mess. How firmly the contagion of communism has settled in our heads.
You don't need freedom. Give everyone a small bust of Lenin and a ration of bread and a certificate of merit and give them a 5-kopeck workday. But stable.
Awesome
No Russian, though.
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Winter is coming...