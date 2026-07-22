Interesting and Humour - page 1438
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This is it. This is it. Oil and oil and the whole energy industry will collapse on Monday.
Very powerful sorcery.
It's like a shaitan magnet.
First of September
Article "Review of time series prediction models: an attempt at a pen".
At the end of the article is a postscript by the author:
"PS. All lovers of FOREX and all kinds of stock exchanges, please do not fuck with me in my personal accounts! I'm really sick of you!"
))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
Habrahabr, Irina Chuchueva.
Article "Review of time series prediction models: an attempt at a pen".