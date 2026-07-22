Interesting and Humour - page 1438

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My Thoughts" :I know one thing for sure, you can trade with indicators, but the whole trading becomes more understandable when everything is not clear.
 
 
Mischek:

This is it. This is it. Oil and oil and the whole energy industry will collapse on Monday.

Very powerful witchcraft.
 
sumkin75:
Very powerful sorcery.
It's like a shaitan magnet.
 
 
Mischek:
It's like a shaitan magnet.
I wonder if I could hook up an alternator to it, would it light up my toilet light? I'll have to try it...
 

First of September

 
Habrahabr, Irina Chuchueva.

Article "Review of time series prediction models: an attempt at a pen".

At the end of the article is a postscript by the author:

"PS. All lovers of FOREX and all kinds of stock exchanges, please do not fuck with me in my personal accounts! I'm really sick of you!"

))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
 
Demi:
Habrahabr, Irina Chuchueva.

Article "Review of time series prediction models: an attempt at a pen".
Demi, give me the link. It's just unseemly, even in Humour.
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