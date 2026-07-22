Interesting and Humour - page 3098
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For Lyking and reposting on the internet - up to 7 years.
For whistleblowing - up to 7 years.
To prison - from the age of 14.
And to moderators, facilitation of terrorist activities. Also prison.
Who cares about it, a VPN helps. Who and how will monitor it :-)?
Everyone who will install a VPN will have to give the keys to the FSS first :-)))))))) I saw kids set up a VPN once - and they did!
They should have added 5-10 years in prison for using a VPN.
A lot of inconsistencies, including with the constitution:
How to deal with financial systems is also unclear.The new law also violates Russian citizens' right to privacy of correspondence guaranteed by the Constitution.
SWIFT does not use Russian encryption algorithms,
but it is used by almost all banks in the world, including Russian ones.
Payment systems are required to comply with the PCI DSS standard - it does not provide for disclosure of encryption keys as required by law.
This right can be violated only by a court decision,
However, the "Yarovaya Package" requires law enforcement authorities to have access to all data without a court order.
Moderators!
A reminder - your inaction is aiding and abetting extremism! Up to 7 years!
And to everyone else - failure to report is a criminal offence as of yesterday! Jail time.
Sorry
I forgive you, you did the right thing - you snitched.
http://newrussianmarkets.com/obshhestvo/nevzorov-rysskie-ochen-lubiat-pisat-donosy.html
I forgive you, you did the right thing, you snitched.
No way! You have to go to the authorities to whistle!
So I'm screwed for whistleblowing, but since I am not a citizen of the russian Federation, I don't care....
Just having fun.
Noooo! You should knock it to the authorities!
So I am in trouble for whistleblowing, but because I am not a citizen of the Russian Federation, I do not care....
Oh, so Nevzovorov underestimated the citizens of other countries.
[x] - The snitch has always believed that this option is not a national trait, a person either has it or does not have it.
I prefer the version of the great combinator's phrase, it fits the situation very well:
Dima,
Don't knock your bald head on the parquet.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAa35r24Qew
What's with the interesting keyboard?
I think it's from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Season 3, episode 13.)