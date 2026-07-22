Interesting and Humour - page 4578
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That's why it's scary to meet someone in make-up, 99.9% scarecrow, you'll be scared in the morning - no granny will shake you off :)
That's why it's scary to get acquainted if you're wearing make-up, 99.9% scarecrow, you'll be scared in the morning - no granny will shake you off :)
Why wait till morning?
you do your job, call a taxi, say goodbye madam, taxi's here !
why wait till morning?
you do your job, call a taxi, say goodbye, madam, taxi's here !
Not everyone is a rabbit :)A married couple walks through the zoo in front of the guide talking about animals:
- This is a giraffe that lives in Africa, it's a herbivore, the intercourse lasts
"3" hours.
- Wife to husband, got it, YES!!! - Husband lowers his head, blushing.
The Guide stops at a cage with a kangaroo: it's an animal that lives in Australia.
in Australia, intercourse lasts "2" hours.
- Wife to husband: you see, not like you. (Husband lowered his head even more.
) They go on, approach a cage with a reindeer. The guide
explains :
- it's a reindeer that lives in the north. The intercourse lasts 10 seconds.
The husband raises his head and says, happy as can be:
- Got it! Yes! Got it! Yes!!!
- Wife to husband: Dummy, look at his horns.
Two traders meet and talk to each other.
One asks the other.
- How do you manage to live off the market?
The other one scratches his head and answers.
- Before noon I take 5% from the market, and in the afternoon I withdraw 5.
And I live on that 5%.
====
I'll give it to Alexei for his piggy bank.)
Spiridon Abramov - whether Yuri Abramov is a 'beautiful' paragon of faith - lights up
Two traders meet and talk to each other.
One asks the other.
- How do you manage to live off the market?
The other one scratches his head and answers.
- Before noon I take 5% from the market, and in the afternoon I withdraw 5.
And I live on that 5%.
====
Alexey gets a piggy bank from me.)
The eve can be answered like this:
"Matchmakers" is in the picture.
Something tells me that one of the characters in the film,a member of our resource
So you asked the wrong people.) Women wouldn't hit.